Listen: How Worrisome Are Michigan's Defensive Issues?

After losing to Penn State by nine in Ann Arbor, Michigan is now 2-5 in the Big Ten and still hasn't won a game on the road. Juwan Howard spoke about the lack of communication on defense against the Nittany Lions and can't seem to understand why there are so many issues this deep into January.

Senior center Jon Teske has allowed several big men to put up massive point totals this year and teams often get to the basket without much resistance. That's a problem and it's showing up in the box scores and on the scoreboard.

Howard had some pretty strong words after the Penn State game in regards to his defense.

"They got too many open looks, and it was because of lack of communication on the defensive end," Howard said. "It's January — we talked about that we have to communicate on defense, be physical, don't be surprised. We have a great scouting report.

"We watch film on every opponent, see guys' tendencies as well as their strengths and who can shoot the ball and where they shoot the ball from; there are no surprises. I don't understand why guys get open looks. It tells me it's because of lack of communication on switching and at times I thought we were lazy on our switches."

