Listen: How Worrisome Are Michigan's Defensive Issues?

Brandon Brown

After losing to Penn State by nine in Ann Arbor, Michigan is now 2-5 in the Big Ten and still hasn't won a game on the road. Juwan Howard spoke about the lack of communication on defense against the Nittany Lions and can't seem to understand why there are so many issues this deep into January.

Senior center Jon Teske has allowed several big men to put up massive point totals this year and teams often get to the basket without much resistance. That's a problem and it's showing up in the box scores and on the scoreboard. 

Howard had some pretty strong words after the Penn State game in regards to his defense.

"They got too many open looks, and it was because of lack of communication on the defensive end," Howard said. "It's January — we talked about that we have to communicate on defense, be physical, don't be surprised. We have a great scouting report.

"We watch film on every opponent, see guys' tendencies as well as their strengths and who can shoot the ball and where they shoot the ball from; there are no surprises. I don't understand why guys get open looks. It tells me it's because of lack of communication on switching and at times I thought we were lazy on our switches."

On Inside the Huddle earlier today, Michael Spath, Zach Shaw and myself spoke about Michigan's defense and assigned a threat level on a 1-10 scale to explain how concerned we are about the efforts on that end of the floor.

What's your threat level? How can Michigan improve? Comment below!!!

Video: Good Michigan Morning 01/23/20

This one stat perfectly explains what's gone wrong for Michigan basketball since the Battle for Atlantis.

Steve Deace

Video: Michigan Podcast On Why Joe Milton Will Be Michigan's Starting Quarterback

There are three reasons why, plus the latest on Michigan football and basketball.

Steve Deace

Video: Good Michigan Morning 01/22/20

It only took one day of Senior Bowl practices for Shea Patterson to already be generating drastically divisive opinions.

Steve Deace

Video: Bigger Ten Takes First Look At 2020 College Football Rosters

This week's Bigger Ten episode takes a first look at 2020 college football rosters, and has the latest on a grueling Big Ten basketball schedule.

Steve Deace

Video: Juwan Howard Doesn't Understand Disconnect On Defense

Michigan lost by nine against Penn State at home and it definitely puzzled head coach Juwan Howard.

Brandon Brown

Video: What Does Jim Harbaugh Have To Do To Win Back Frustrated Fans?

Michael Spath and Brandon Brown discuss Jim Harbaugh's future among the fanbase.

Brandon Brown

Video: Eli Brooks Talks After Penn State Loss

Junior guard Eli Brooks didn't have his best shooting night as Michigan lost by nine to Penn State at home.

Brandon Brown

Danger Time

Michigan risks sabotaging a basketball season that began with so much promise.

Steve Deace

Takeaways: Michigan Falters At Home As Offense Collapses

Following Michigan's 72-63 loss at Penn State, we examine what went wrong, and there is a lot to parse through.

MichaelSpath

Staff Score Predictions: Michigan vs. Penn State

Michigan is favored by five over the Nittany Lions for the game in Ann Arbor tonight.

Brandon Brown