LOOK: Detroit Lions rookie Terrion Arnold rocks Michigan jersey courtside at Crisler
Detroit Lions rookie cornerback Terrion Arnold could be a frequent vistor for Michigan men's basketball games this season, as he's already shown up for a pair of games at the Crisler Center.
Arnold was seen courtside today during Michigan's home game against Iowa, repping a white Tre Donaldson jersey while watching the Wolverines battle the Hawkeyes.
Arnold, who played his college football at the University of Alabama, was on the losing end of Michigan's 2024 Rose Bowl victory way back in January. During his first visit to Crisler earlier this year, Arnold was asked to give the home crowd a "Go Blue", but elected to rep his alma mater with a "Roll Tide" instead. However, it appears as if Arnold is coming along on the idea of repping the Maize and Blue.
