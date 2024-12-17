Michigan Basketball plummets in latest AP Top 25 poll following loss to Arkansas
A week ago, Michigan men's basketball made a meteoric jump from unranked all the way up to No. 14 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll. However, the Wolverines have taken a tumble in the updated rankings following a 89-87 loss to Arkansas.
When the new AP poll was released on Monday, Michigan (8-2) had plummeted down to No. 24 in the country after a 10-spot drop. After an eight-day break between games, the Wolverines will get a chance to make up the ground it lost this week with a matchup against new-No. 14 Oklahoma (10-0) on Wednesday in the Jumpman Invitational in Charlotte, N.C.
Associated Press Men's Basketball Top 25 Poll — Week 7
1.) Tennessee
2.) Auburn
3.) Iowa State
4.) Kentucky
5.) Duke
6.) Alabama
7.) Florida
8.) Kansas
9.) Marquette
10.) Oregon
11.) UConn
12.) Texas A&M
13.) Gonzaga
14.) Oklahoma
15.) Houston
16.) Purdue
17.) Ole Miss
18.) UCLA
19.) Cincinnati
20.) Michigan State
21.) Memphis
22.) Dayton
23.) San Diego State
24.) Michigan
25.) Clemson
