Wolverine Digest

Michigan Basketball plummets in latest AP Top 25 poll following loss to Arkansas

The Wolverines' loss to Arkansas proved costly in this week's edition of the Associated Press men's basketball Top 25 poll...

Matt Lounsberry

Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
In this story:

A week ago, Michigan men's basketball made a meteoric jump from unranked all the way up to No. 14 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll. However, the Wolverines have taken a tumble in the updated rankings following a 89-87 loss to Arkansas.

When the new AP poll was released on Monday, Michigan (8-2) had plummeted down to No. 24 in the country after a 10-spot drop. After an eight-day break between games, the Wolverines will get a chance to make up the ground it lost this week with a matchup against new-No. 14 Oklahoma (10-0) on Wednesday in the Jumpman Invitational in Charlotte, N.C.

Associated Press Men's Basketball Top 25 Poll — Week 7

1.) Tennessee
2.) Auburn
3.) Iowa State
4.) Kentucky
5.) Duke
6.) Alabama
7.) Florida
8.) Kansas
9.) Marquette
10.) Oregon
11.) UConn
12.) Texas A&M
13.) Gonzaga
14.) Oklahoma
15.) Houston
16.) Purdue
17.) Ole Miss
18.) UCLA
19.) Cincinnati
20.) Michigan State
21.) Memphis
22.) Dayton
23.) San Diego State
24.) Michigan
25.) Clemson

- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -

More Michigan News:

For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:

Published
Matt Lounsberry
MATT LOUNSBERRY

Home/Basketball