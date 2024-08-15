Michigan basketball adds non-conference opponent to 2024-25 schedule
It would appear the Michigan Men's basketball 2024-25 schedule is set after a report on Thursday indicated the Wolverines added Tarleton to the non-conference schedule. According to Rocco Miller, a college basketball analyst, the game is set for November 21. Tarleton will come to Ann Arbor for a Thursday night game.
The updated game will fall in between Miami (OH) and the Fort Myers Tip-Off down in Florida. Tarleton is coming off of a 25-10 season in which it made the CIT Tournament. Tarleton won two games before losing its third game to Purdue Fort Wayne.
The Texans are coached by Billy Gillispie.
Michigan has played Tarleton just one time. Back in 2021, the Wolverines defeated the Texans 65-54 in Ann Arbor. Eli Brooks led the team with 15 points and both Caleb Houstan and Moussa Diabate had 14 each in the win.
Dusty May and the Wolverines are currently practicing and. getting their offense and defense installed. Michigan will have a new look under May with just three former scholarship players returning to the roster this season.
