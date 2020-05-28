WolverineDigest
Ranking Chaundee Brown Among College Basketball's Transfers

Brandon Brown

As transfers become more and more popular in collegiate sports, it's always worthwhile to see how the newcomers will blend with the regulars.

Former Wake Forest guard Chaundee Brown could definitely be granted immediate eligibility and if he is, he'll factor into the lineup per David Cobb of CBS Sports. He came in at No. 12 among the top 15 transfers during this offseason.

Brown is a physical wing who is efficient at scoring inside the arc and a solid rebounder. [He has a case for immediate eligibility because] Wake Forest underwent a coaching change from Danny Manning to Steve Forbes late in the coaching change cycle. Brown would be a welcome addition to the 2020-21 rotation at Michigan after the Wolverines missed out on [Isaiah] Todd and [Joshua] Christopher late in the recruiting cycle.

Brown averaged 12.1 points and 6.5 rebounds per game last year in the ACC and would bring a lot of versatility, defensive ability and experience to U-M's lineup at a position of need. Him being eligible right away would go a long way in shoring up a slightly depleted roster after losing key starters and some rotational players to the transfer portal, along with the aforementioned recruiting misses of Todd and Christopher.

Former Michigan point guard David DeJulius came in at No. 10 on Cobb's list. He sees DeJulius shining for the Bearcats with a lot of minutes available and a bigger opportunity to be productive.

