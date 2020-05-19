WolverineDigest
Top Stories
Game of My Life Podcast
Hockey/Baseball
Football

BREAKING: Chaundee Brown Commits To Michigan

Brandon Brown

Over the past few days it started to look more and more likely that Wake Forest transfer guard Chaundee Brown would end up at Michigan and, on Tuesday, that's exactly what happened.

As recently as April 25, the 6' 5", 220-pounder picked had a final four consisting of Gonzaga, LSU, Illinois and Iowa State. Once Juwan Howard and Michigan got involved, however, the Wolverines vaulted up to the top of his list and, now, he's a Wolverine.

Brown averaged 12.1 points and 6.5 rebounds per game for the Demon Deacons this past season and was considered at top-50 recruit. The Orlando native spent three seasons at Wake Forest but is not a graduate transfer so he'll have to sit out a year before he can suit up for the Wolverines unless he is granted a waiver by the NCAA for immediate eligibility for 2020–21.

Brown is transfer No. 3 for Michigan this offseason, joining grad transfer point guard Mike Smith, who will play this upcoming year, and Purdue wing Nojel Eastern, who has to sit out as things currently stand.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Over It
Over It

Great addition! Howard has rebounded nicely from losing out on Todd and Christopher. While getting 2 5 star studs would have been ideal, getting 3 productive transfers with good experience on top of a really solid class is a heck of a consolation prize.

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Make A Choice: Go To The Game Or Stay Home

If football is played this fall, will you attend any games or not?

Brandon Brown

by

BrandonBrown

The Glaring Issue For The Wolverines Defense The Last Five Seasons

Don Brown has been very good about 80% of the time while at Michigan but there have been some pretty serious issues at times.

Jake Sage

by

Mdwalt

Video: Good Michigan Morning 05/19/20

Two key pieces of evidence pointing to a college football season happening this fall emerged on Monday.

Steve Deace

Michigan Commit Film Study: Greg Crippen

Four-star lineman Greg Crippen provides a great deal of versatility along the interior offensive line.

Eric Rutter

Video: Good Michigan Morning 05/18/20

Quietly, and without much fanfare, the numbers and trend line say Jim Harbaugh could be potentially putting together his best recruiting class at Michigan.

Steve Deace

by

Mdwalt

Michigan Offers 2022 In-State Defensive Lineman Davonte Miles

After picking up a Michigan offer, Davonte Miles would like to visit the Wolverines’ campus soon rather than later.

Eric Rutter

by

MORandy

Five-Star Quarterback Commit J.J. McCarthy Transfers To IMG Academy

Five-star quarterback prospect J.J. McCarthy is the latest player to attend IMG Academy before continuing his football career at Michigan.

Eric Rutter

Michigan Football Ranked 18th In Futures Ranking From ESPN

The Wolverines are slotted pretty much where've they've finished over the last few years in ESPN's latest futures rankings.

Brandon Brown

by

CJK5H

The Glasgow Brothers Take Overachieving To Another Level

Ryan, Graham and Jordan Glasgow are the epitome of overachieving.

Brandon Brown

Top 25 Big Ten Wide Receivers In The Jim Harbaugh Era

Leading pass catchers change a lot each year but a few Big Ten receivers have had some staying power.

Brandon Brown