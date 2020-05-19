BREAKING: Chaundee Brown Commits To Michigan

Over the past few days it started to look more and more likely that Wake Forest transfer guard Chaundee Brown would end up at Michigan and, on Tuesday, that's exactly what happened.

As recently as April 25, the 6' 5", 220-pounder picked had a final four consisting of Gonzaga, LSU, Illinois and Iowa State. Once Juwan Howard and Michigan got involved, however, the Wolverines vaulted up to the top of his list and, now, he's a Wolverine.

Brown averaged 12.1 points and 6.5 rebounds per game for the Demon Deacons this past season and was considered at top-50 recruit. The Orlando native spent three seasons at Wake Forest but is not a graduate transfer so he'll have to sit out a year before he can suit up for the Wolverines unless he is granted a waiver by the NCAA for immediate eligibility for 2020–21.

Brown is transfer No. 3 for Michigan this offseason, joining grad transfer point guard Mike Smith, who will play this upcoming year, and Purdue wing Nojel Eastern, who has to sit out as things currently stand.