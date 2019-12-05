Wolverine Digest
Listen: Chris Young Breaks Down Michigan Basketball Loss

MichaelSpath

Ranked fourth nationally after a 7-0 start, including wins over North Carolina and Gonzaga en route to a Battle 4 Atlantis Championship, Michigan traveled to Louisville Tuesday night and had its worst game of the season, shooting just 30.8 from the floor, including 15.8 percent from behind the three-point line. 

A four-year performer for the Maize and Blue from 1998-2002, Chris Young joins "Inside the Huddle" on Ann Arbor's WTKA weekly to break down the Wolverines. Here he discusses the 58-43 defeat and looks ahead to Friday's game vs. Iowa. 

Live Game Day Updates: Michigan vs. Ohio State

Brandon Brown
155 0

If you want to talk about The Game, this is where to do it.

The Problem Is Harbaugh

Steve Deace
21 0

What remains to be seen is if he can now become the solution.

Video: Good Michigan Morning 12/05/19

Steve Deace
4 0

Should Don Brown stay or should he go? We look at the pros and cons of each, and then ask you what you think.

Video: Good Michigan Morning 12/02/19

Steve Deace
22 0

When it comes to Michigan football, if at first you don't succeed...lower your expectations.

Michigan's Most Desirable Bowl Opponent: USC Or Alabama

MichaelSpath
1 0

Michigan will learn its bowl fate Sunday Dec. 8, but speculation has run rampant that the Wolverines could meet USC, Alabama, Auburn or Kentucky. The fans have a clear top two.

True Or False: How The Fans See Michigan's Regular Season, Don Brown

Brandon Brown
1 0

Michigan will still play a bowl game but the regular season is in the books.

Video: Good Michigan Morning 12/04/19

Steve Deace
6 0

Why Michigan and Wisconsin's bowl fates seem aligned, with the Citrus Bowl hanging in the balance.

Opinion Roundtable: Was Michigan's 2019 Regular Season A Success Or A Failure?

Brandon Brown
6 0

Michigan finished the year 9-3 but lost its three toughest games.

Analysis: Josh Uche Declares For NFL Draft

MichaelSpath
1 0

Michigan senior linebacker Josh Uche announced on Twitter this evening he will forego his final season for a shot in the NFL.

Analysis: LB Jordan Anthony To Enter Transfer Portal

MichaelSpath
1 0

According to multiple reports Michigan redshirt sophomore Jordan Anthony will enter the transfer portal.