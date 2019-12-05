Listen: Chris Young Breaks Down Michigan Basketball Loss

Ranked fourth nationally after a 7-0 start, including wins over North Carolina and Gonzaga en route to a Battle 4 Atlantis Championship, Michigan traveled to Louisville Tuesday night and had its worst game of the season, shooting just 30.8 from the floor, including 15.8 percent from behind the three-point line.

A four-year performer for the Maize and Blue from 1998-2002, Chris Young joins "Inside the Huddle" on Ann Arbor's WTKA weekly to break down the Wolverines. Here he discusses the 58-43 defeat and looks ahead to Friday's game vs. Iowa.