Michigan Basketball: Could true freshman make an immediate impact?
In this week's player profile, we will take a look at one of four freshman Wolverines.
L.J. Cason
Cason is a freshman from Lakeland, Florida. The point guard is 6 feet 2 inches and attended Victory Christian Academy for his sophomore, junior, and senior years. Cason was originally committed to Florida Atlantic, but changed his mind and followed head coach Dusty May from Boca Raton to Ann Arbor.
His Game
Cason is a playmaker at point guard with strong ball-handling skills and scoring abilities. His strength on defense on and off the ball, along with his defensive IQ help the freshman succeed in forcing turnovers.
Career Highlights
L.J. Cason made the Florida Association of Basketball Coaches Class 2A All-State first team three times. He averaged 26.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 5.4 assists in his three seasons at Victory Christian Academy. Cason won consecutive District 8 championships and Class 2A Region 2 championships in his junior and senior years.
Dusty May on L.J. Cason
"He's been extremely competitive. He's been very, very coachable. And he looks like someone that physically is going to be ready to contribute," May said in his summer press conference. "He's a poised, steady player for a freshman. So those guys are all going to have opportunities to fight their way into the rotation."
Next week, we will profile junior transfer Tre Donaldson.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -