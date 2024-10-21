Michigan Basketball: Danny Wolf's double-double leads Wolverines in win over Oakland
Head coach Dusty May's official debut with Michigan men's basketball isn't for another two weeks, but the Wolverines gave an impressive first impression in a charity exhibition win over Oakland University on Sunday night.
The Wolverines cruised to a 92-48 victory over the Golden Grizzlies, showing off the high-powered offense that May hopes to bring to Ann Arbor this winter.
Leading the way in scoring for Michigan was one of the few holdovers from last season's roster, forward Will Tschetter. The redshirt senior had 15 points on an efficient 6-of-8 shooting for the Wolverines, and added three rebounds.
In total, Michigan had five players in double figures. Yale transfer Danny Wolf recorded a double-double with 11 points and 13 rebounds, knocking down a pair of three-pointers and adding two assists. The Wolverines' other starting big man, Florida Atlantic transfer Vlad Goldin, had 11 points and added four rebounds, a blocked shot and a steal.
Rounding out the double-digit scorers for Michigan were Ohio State transfer guard Roddy Gayle Jr. (13 points, four assists, two steals) and Alabama transfer forward Sam Walters (12 points, three rebounds). The Wolverines also got strong contributions from Auburn transfer guard Tre Donaldson (nine points, eight rebounds, six assists) and true freshman guard L.J. Cason (eight points, five rebounds, two steals).
Finally, guards Nimari Burnett and Rubin Jones scored six and five points, respectively, with each adding four rebounds.
Michigan was efficient as a team offensively, shooting 49.3% from the floor and 42.9% from three-point range, but will want to improve its free throw shooting after converting just 9-of-18 from the charity stripe. The Wolverines outrebounded Oakland, 52-33, and had a 19-2 edge in second-chance points.
Up next, Michigan will play another exhibition game against Toledo on Friday, Oct. 25 before its regular season opener against Cleveland State on Monday, Nov. 4 at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI