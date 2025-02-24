Wolverine Digest

BREAKING: Michigan drops in latest AP Top 25 following loss to Spartans

The Michigan Wolverines dropped in the latest AP Top 25 after a rivalry loss to the Spartans

Chris Breiler

Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Michigan Wolverines dropped 3 spots in the latest AP Top 25 poll, falling to No. 15 on Monday. The drop comes after a brutal home loss to the Michigan State Spartans on Friday, a loss that knocked the Wolverines out of the top spot in the Big Ten standings. And while rivalry losses are never easy, Michigan has the opportunity to get get back on track tonight with a road matchup against Nebraska. A win would keep the Wolverines within striking distance of winning the Big Ten and ensuring a favorable seed when tournament time kicks off in March.

Michigan Basketball
Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images

Here's a look at the latest AP Top 25:

  1. Auburn
  2. Duke
  3. Florida
  4. Houston
  5. Tennessee
  6. Alabama
  7. St. John's
  8. Michigan State
  9. Iowa State
  10. Texas Tech
  11. Wisconsin
  12. Texas A&M
  13. Clemson
  14. Missouri
  15. Michigan
  16. Maryland
  17. Kentucky
  18. Memphis
  19. Louisville
  20. Purdue
  21. Marquette
  22. Arizona
  23. Saint Mary's
  24. Mississippi State
  25. BYU

Michigan takes on Nebraska tonight in Lincoln at 8:00 pm ET on FS1.

Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -

More Michigan News:

Recruiting: Michigan Football trying to flip another Clemson commit

Michigan Football: 5 freshmen who could provide immediate impact in 2025

Report: Michigan football shares freshmen who are turning heads already

For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:

Published
Chris Breiler
CHRIS BREILER

Christopher Breiler launched Winged Helmet Media and began covering the Michigan Football program in an unofficial capacity in 2017. He then joined Wolverine Digest as part of the FanNation network in 2021 as a contributing writer, where he served as both a writer and a photographer on game days. In 2024, he took over as the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI. His love for Michigan Football brought him into the industry, and his passion for being a content creator has led to some amazing experiences along the way.

Home/Basketball