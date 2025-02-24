BREAKING: Michigan drops in latest AP Top 25 following loss to Spartans
The Michigan Wolverines dropped 3 spots in the latest AP Top 25 poll, falling to No. 15 on Monday. The drop comes after a brutal home loss to the Michigan State Spartans on Friday, a loss that knocked the Wolverines out of the top spot in the Big Ten standings. And while rivalry losses are never easy, Michigan has the opportunity to get get back on track tonight with a road matchup against Nebraska. A win would keep the Wolverines within striking distance of winning the Big Ten and ensuring a favorable seed when tournament time kicks off in March.
Here's a look at the latest AP Top 25:
- Auburn
- Duke
- Florida
- Houston
- Tennessee
- Alabama
- St. John's
- Michigan State
- Iowa State
- Texas Tech
- Wisconsin
- Texas A&M
- Clemson
- Missouri
- Michigan
- Maryland
- Kentucky
- Memphis
- Louisville
- Purdue
- Marquette
- Arizona
- Saint Mary's
- Mississippi State
- BYU
Michigan takes on Nebraska tonight in Lincoln at 8:00 pm ET on FS1.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Recruiting: Michigan Football trying to flip another Clemson commit
Michigan Football: 5 freshmen who could provide immediate impact in 2025
Report: Michigan football shares freshmen who are turning heads already
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson7