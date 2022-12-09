Michigan Freshman Shines In First Start

Michigan may have its point guard.

Freshman Dug McDaniel got his first start last night against Minnesota on the road and looked like a guy who won't be giving the job back until he's done at U-M.

Obviously it's unfortunate how it came about, with Princeton transfer and former starter Jaelin Llewellyn going down with a torn ACL, but it appears to have opened the door for Dug in a major way.

McDaniel is generously listed at 5-11, 160 pounds but he plays much bigger than that. Before arriving in Ann Arbor, he was billed as a speedy slasher who can really guard despite being small. In Minneapolis, in his first start, No. 0 scored 15 points on 5-of-6 from the floor, including 3-of-3 from distance. He had seven assists, three steals and even pulled down two rebounds. He pushed the pace, defended well, ran the offense, scored and facilitated. He did have two turnovers, but he played a near perfect game from the point guard position.

McDaniels' play was such a welcome sight in the first conference game of the season. Minnesota is expected to be a bottom dweller in the Big Ten this year, but Michigan has shown that off nights might pop up here and there, so winning on the road wasn't a guarantee last night. If McDaniels can contribute how he did in Minneapolis game in and game out, the Wolverines are suddenly trending in a very positive direction.