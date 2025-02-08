Michigan Basketball: Dusty May seems to shoot down interest in Indiana head coaching job
The No. 24 Wolverines narrowly escaped their trip to Bloomington with a 70-67 victory over Indiana, marking Michigan's fourth consecutive win and their fifth victory in the last six games. Danny Wolf was the standout player, finishing with 20 points and nine rebounds, while Tre Donaldson and Vlad Goldin each contributed 18 points in a well-rounded team performance. Despite a second-half surge from the Hoosiers, Michigan managed to hold on for the win.
Beyond the action on the court, there were several intriguing storylines leading up to Saturday’s showdown between Michigan and Indiana. A major focus was on the head coaches. Dusty May, who graduated from Indiana, was making his return to Bloomington, where he had served as a student manager for the basketball program from 1996 to 2000 under the legendary Bob Knight. On the opposite sideline, veteran coach Mike Woodson is in the midst of his final season at Indiana, as he is set to step down at the end of the year.
The combination of May’s deep ties to the university and the looming coaching vacancy at Indiana has fueled some speculation about whether May might consider a return to his alma mater.
May addressed that possibility following the game.
"That stuff's crazy," May said. "I love being at Michigan, I love our team. We're fighting like crazy. That's it. This place is my foundation, but I'm very, very happy at the University of Michigan."
Certainly a strong endorsement for his desire to remain at Michigan, but not necessarily an emphatic "NO", either. At the end of the day, it seems highly unlikely that May would leave Ann Arbor for Bloomington after just one season with the Wolverines, particularly with all of the momentum he's built at Michigan is just one season. And while the possibility of a return to Bloomington is certainly an interesting possibility to discuss, the reality is that May is likely going to be in Ann Arbor for years to come.
