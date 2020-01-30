WolverineDigest
Top Stories
Game of My Life Podcast
Hockey/Baseball
Football

Michigan Hoops Fans Not Confident Wolverines Will Make NCAAs

MichaelSpath

Michigan earned a much-needed win Tuesday night at Nebraska, boosting the Maize and Blue up three spots to No. 27 in KenPom and to No. 35 in the NCAA NET Rankings, however, the Wolverines are still 3-6 overall in conference play and 12-8 overall, losing four straight, including two home games, from Jan. 12-25.

That losing streak, plus the absence of junior Isaiah Livers to injury and senior Zavier Simpson to suspension, seems to have shaken a good number of Michigan fans to their core, as U-M supporters are doubting the team's NCAA Tournament chances.

Michigan has a chance to boost its resume this weekend when it travels to New York City for a neutral-site contest at Madison Square Garden against Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights are No. 26 per KenPom and No. 21 in the NET Rankings. 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Video: Good Michigan Morning 01/30/20

Has Michigan ever had a basketball player with Franz Wagner's skill-set and potential?

Steve Deace

by

BrandonBrown

Here's What I'm Thinking...The 2020 Quarterback Battle

Jim Harbaugh has a tough decision to make when it comes to the quarterback position for next season.

Brandon Brown

by

MORandy

Listen: Which Jim Harbaugh Recruit Is The Biggest Overachiever?

Michigan has recruited very well but some standouts have been very under recruited.

Brandon Brown

Hockey Coach Mel Pearson Previews Home Series With Ohio State

Michigan hockey coach Mel Pearson looks ahead to the Wolverines' home series with the visiting Buckeyes.

MichaelSpath

Opinion Roundtable: What Does Michigan's Win Over Nebraska Mean?

Michigan snapped its losing streak and finally notched a win on the road.

Brandon Brown

Michigan Player Comparison: Dax Hill's Five-Star Talent Measures Up To Peppers

In our series looking at how current starters compare to former greats, Dax Hill finds himself in rare company with Jabrill Peppers.

Kevin Minor

Listen: Discussing Michigan's Win Over Nebraska

Michigan picked up road win No. 1 in Lincoln last night albeit in unorthodox fashion.

Brandon Brown

2020 NFL Draft Position Rankings: Post All-Star Games Edition

In my debut edition of my 2020 NFL Draft position rankings, where do former Wolverines like Josh Uche and Shea Patterson rate (if at all)?

Steve Deace

Video: Michigan Podcast's Top 10 Michigan Sports Predictions Of 2020

How many of these are spot on, down right crazy, or just plain wrong?

Steve Deace

Video: Good Michigan Morning 01/29/20

Tuesday night might've been the first "culture win" of Juwan Howard's Michigan coaching career.

Steve Deace