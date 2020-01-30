Michigan Hoops Fans Not Confident Wolverines Will Make NCAAs

Michigan earned a much-needed win Tuesday night at Nebraska, boosting the Maize and Blue up three spots to No. 27 in KenPom and to No. 35 in the NCAA NET Rankings, however, the Wolverines are still 3-6 overall in conference play and 12-8 overall, losing four straight, including two home games, from Jan. 12-25.

That losing streak, plus the absence of junior Isaiah Livers to injury and senior Zavier Simpson to suspension, seems to have shaken a good number of Michigan fans to their core, as U-M supporters are doubting the team's NCAA Tournament chances.

Michigan has a chance to boost its resume this weekend when it travels to New York City for a neutral-site contest at Madison Square Garden against Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights are No. 26 per KenPom and No. 21 in the NET Rankings.