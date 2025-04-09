Michigan basketball guard hits the transfer portal
When Dusty May was hired to replace Juwan Howard, he recruited a three-man 2024 recruiting class. Justin Pippen, the highest-ranked of the three, hit the transfer portal during Michigan's NCAA Tournament run.
According to Jeff Borzello, the second freshman has now hit the portal. Mr. Basketball in Michigan, Durral 'Phat Phat' Brooks is now entering the transfer portal. The 6-2 guard out of Grand Rapids appeared in 15 games for the Wolverines this season. Dusty May had Brooks play sparingly off the bench and he averaged 3.2 minutes.
Brooks committed to Michigan back when Howard was the coach. He stayed with the Wolverines when May was hired, but with incoming guard Trey McKenney and the emergence of LJ Cason, Brooks is off to find a bigger role on the court.
Brooks now joins Jace Howard, Sam Walters, Tre Donaldson, and Pippen as players who have entered the transfer portal.
