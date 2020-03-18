Video: Good Michigan Morning 03/18/20
Steve Deace
If you're already looking ahead to next college basketball season, Michigan is a pretty good bet.
Do you like Michigan's odds to win it all in 2021? Let us know in the comments.
Steve Deace
If you're already looking ahead to next college basketball season, Michigan is a pretty good bet.
Do you like Michigan's odds to win it all in 2021? Let us know in the comments.
Yes I think with talented coming in and the veterans the coaches will have them ready for March madness run 2021