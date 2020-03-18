WolverineDigest
Video: Good Michigan Morning 03/18/20

Steve Deace

If you're already looking ahead to next college basketball season, Michigan is a pretty good bet. 

Do you like Michigan's odds to win it all in 2021? Let us know in the comments. 

Comments (1)
Awolverine
Awolverine

Yes I think with talented coming in and the veterans the coaches will have them ready for March madness run 2021

Basketball

Early Look At Michigan's Potential Basketball Ranking In 2021

Michigan basketball had some ups and downs in 2020 but should be better in 2021.

Brandon Brown

Video: Michigan Podcast's Top 5 Reasons Why Jim Harbaugh Can Still Get It Done

Nowadays, optimism about Michigan football finally reaching the summit under Jim Harbaugh is the contrarian position, so this week's episode of Michigan Podcast decided to give it a shot.

Steve Deace

Putting A Bow On The Season With Juwan Howard

Juwan Howard stopped by Inside Michigan Basketball to talk about his first season at the helm.

Brandon Brown

SteveDeace

Tom Brady Set To Become A Buccaneer

It can't become official until tomorrow at 4 pm, but barring some unexpected changes, Tom Brady will join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brandon Brown

Tom Brady Is A Patriot No More

After 20 years in New England, Tom Brady announces that he'll finish his career elsewhere.

Brandon Brown

SteveDeace

Video: Good Michigan Morning 03/17/20

Our new content series, DREAM SEASON 1997, kicks off today.

Steve Deace

MORandy

WHAT IF: Discussing The Narrative Had U-M Defeated Ohio State In 2016

Jim Harbaugh is 0-5 against Ohio State. What if he had won in 2016? What would the narrative be then?

Brandon Brown

ih8ttun

DREAM SEASON: Former 1997 Wolverine Talks Preseason Expectations

Former Wolverine safety DeWayne Patmon reflects back on the preseason expectations in and outside the program heading into the 1997 campaign.

MichaelSpath

DREAM SEASON: Question Marks Heading Into '97 Campaign

Michigan's 1997 campaign ended in a national title but heading into the first week of the year, there were plenty of questions.

MichaelSpath

DREAM SEASON 1997 Prologue: 'M Stands For Mediocre'

The time leading up to kickoff of the 1997 Dream Season was anything but dreamy. Michigan was a program at a crossroads.

Steve Deace