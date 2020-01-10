Wolverine Digest
3 Keys To The Second Half Of The Season

Steve Deace

Michigan has reached the halfway point of its college basketball season. Here are three keys to success in the second half, starting Sunday at Minnesota. 

1. Get Isaiah Livers healthy and back in the starting lineup. 
This one is like the three keys to real estate are said to be location, location, and location. Getting back the most gifted and polished offensive talent in the program is the Rosetta Stone for the rest of the season. We saw what Michigan's ceiling is with him in the Bahamas. Just ask No. 1 Gonzaga, because that's still the Bulldogs' only loss of the season. And we're currently seeing how difficult it is to score at times against quality Big Ten opposition without him. 

2. Get Eli Brooks back on track. 
Thursday night's double-overtime win over Purdue was the first time all season the Wolverines have won a game when Brooks didn't make at least one three pointer. In his last three games against power conference foes, Brooks is shooting just 4-for-17 from the floor and scored a grand total of eight points. If Brooks continues to struggle, it seems possible David DeJulius could replace him in the starting lineup. But you'd hate to have to bench a player of Brooks' experience, especially when we saw early on in the season what a confident Brooks is capable of. 

3. Make opponents beat you with their secondary options more often. 
I think the debate over whether or not Michigan should double the post more is missing the broader point. Oregon's outstanding point guard, Payton Pritchard, scored 13 consecutive points for the Ducks at the end of regulation and overtime, and obviously he's a perimeter player. Cassius Winston, Michigan State's All-American point guard, scored his career high against the Wolverines last weekend. So it's not just about whether to double Iowa big man Luka Garza when he set a Crisler Center scoring-record by a visiting player, or whether to double Trevion Williams while he was dominating the post for Purdue. The Wolverines are permitting their opponent's best player to routinely go off no matter what position he plays on the floor. I don't think it's about a dogmatic approach either way, and that's a mistake inexperienced coaches like Juwan Howard can sometimes make. For example, why let Pritchard continue to beat Zavier Simpson one-on-one? Why not just double him, and make someone else beat you. Michigan is going to need to be more mindful and flexible defensively in the second half of the season.  

What are your keys to the second half? Let us know in the comments section. 

Video: Good Michigan Morning 01/09/20

My fourth prediction for Michigan sports in 2020 is who will be the starting quarterback for the season-opener at Washington on September 5th.

Steve Deace

MORandy

Video: Good Michigan Morning 01/10/20

Continuing our series predicting the top 10 Michigan sports stories of 2020 with how we think the men's basketball season finishes in the Big Ten.

Steve Deace

SirMalachi

247 National Recruiting Director Calls Out Michigan

Steve Wiltfong says Michigan's recruiting process is one reason why it's behind Ohio State, and not as effective as what Penn State does.

Steve Deace

Mdwalt

Video: Good Michigan Morning 01/08/20

My third Michigan sports prediction of 2020 is a major reform coming to Big Ten football that will impact the Wolverines as well as everyone else.

Steve Deace

WolverineinVegas

Video & Analysis: Juwan Howard Praises PG Zavier Simpson

Zavier Simpson was the MVP of Michigan's win Thursday night, and coach Juwan Howard had mad praise for his senior point guard.

MichaelSpath

Video: Jon Teske On A Hard-Fought Win Over Purdue

Don't sleep on big sleep. He still had 18 points, nine rebounds, and four blocks in the Wolverines' double-overtime victory.

Steve Deace

Video: Zavier Simpson On His Clutch Performance

Michigan's star point guard discusses his MVP effort that lifted the Wolverines to a double-overtime victory over Purdue.

Steve Deace

Video & Analysis: Howard Explains Why Michigan Did Not Double Williams

Juwan Howard explains why he did not give Jon Teske help defending Purdue big man Trevion Williams, who scored a career high 36 points.

MichaelSpath

Takeaways: Seniors Lead Michigan To Double-OT Win Over Purdue

Michigan prevailed for a 84-78 double-overtime victory against Purdue Thursday night at Crisler Center thanks to the play of its two seniors.

MichaelSpath

Zavior

Senior point guard Zavier Simpson saves Michigan in a double-overtime thriller against Purdue.

Steve Deace