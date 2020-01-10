3 Keys To The Second Half Of The Season

Michigan has reached the halfway point of its college basketball season. Here are three keys to success in the second half, starting Sunday at Minnesota.

1. Get Isaiah Livers healthy and back in the starting lineup.

This one is like the three keys to real estate are said to be location, location, and location. Getting back the most gifted and polished offensive talent in the program is the Rosetta Stone for the rest of the season. We saw what Michigan's ceiling is with him in the Bahamas. Just ask No. 1 Gonzaga, because that's still the Bulldogs' only loss of the season. And we're currently seeing how difficult it is to score at times against quality Big Ten opposition without him.

2. Get Eli Brooks back on track.

Thursday night's double-overtime win over Purdue was the first time all season the Wolverines have won a game when Brooks didn't make at least one three pointer. In his last three games against power conference foes, Brooks is shooting just 4-for-17 from the floor and scored a grand total of eight points. If Brooks continues to struggle, it seems possible David DeJulius could replace him in the starting lineup. But you'd hate to have to bench a player of Brooks' experience, especially when we saw early on in the season what a confident Brooks is capable of.

3. Make opponents beat you with their secondary options more often.

I think the debate over whether or not Michigan should double the post more is missing the broader point. Oregon's outstanding point guard, Payton Pritchard, scored 13 consecutive points for the Ducks at the end of regulation and overtime, and obviously he's a perimeter player. Cassius Winston, Michigan State's All-American point guard, scored his career high against the Wolverines last weekend. So it's not just about whether to double Iowa big man Luka Garza when he set a Crisler Center scoring-record by a visiting player, or whether to double Trevion Williams while he was dominating the post for Purdue. The Wolverines are permitting their opponent's best player to routinely go off no matter what position he plays on the floor. I don't think it's about a dogmatic approach either way, and that's a mistake inexperienced coaches like Juwan Howard can sometimes make. For example, why let Pritchard continue to beat Zavier Simpson one-on-one? Why not just double him, and make someone else beat you. Michigan is going to need to be more mindful and flexible defensively in the second half of the season.

