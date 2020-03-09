Video: Good Michigan Morning 03/09/20

Over It 55 secs

I thought with the loss of 3 starters and a complete coaching staff change (not to mention Livers and Brooks missing time with injuries) UM would finish in the middle of the pack in the B1G and make the tournament with probably a 1st weekend exit. In my mind considering the circumstances that is a solid season.

That said, we've all seen how good UM can bee when they're clicking. Inconsistency has been their problem this year, but when they're on, there's not a team in the country that they can't beat. They definitely whimpered to the finish line this season though and I'm not holding out a ton of hope that they'll get hot again. Go on a B1G tournament run and win a few games there and I'd be happy to be proven wrong.