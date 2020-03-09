WolverineDigest
Video: Good Michigan Morning 03/09/20

Steve Deace

Comparing how Michigan's basketball season ended compared to our preseason prediction, and then looking ahead to the post-season. 

How did you think Michigan finished compared to what you thought going into the season? How optimistic are you about the post-season? Let us know in the comments section. 

Comments (1)
I thought with the loss of 3 starters and a complete coaching staff change (not to mention Livers and Brooks missing time with injuries) UM would finish in the middle of the pack in the B1G and make the tournament with probably a 1st weekend exit. In my mind considering the circumstances that is a solid season.

That said, we've all seen how good UM can bee when they're clicking. Inconsistency has been their problem this year, but when they're on, there's not a team in the country that they can't beat. They definitely whimpered to the finish line this season though and I'm not holding out a ton of hope that they'll get hot again. Go on a B1G tournament run and win a few games there and I'd be happy to be proven wrong.

Basketball

Analysis: Lackluster Defense Dooms Wolverines In 83-70 Loss At Maryland

Michigan closed out the regular season with its third poor defensive performance in four games, raising concerns as tournament time begins.

MichaelSpath

20 For 20: Which Wolverine Will Finish His Career With The Biggest Bang?

Who will have the greatest final season in a winged helmet?

Brandon Brown

Video: Austin Davis On Returning For Fifth-Year, Relationship With Zavier Simpson, More

Austin Davis' play has resulted in Juwan Howard rewarding the backup big man with the opportunity to return for a fifth year.

Brandon Brown

Video: Wolverines Talk Shutout, Playoff Sweep Of Spartans

Strauss Mann, Johnny Beecher and Nick Blankenburg discuss Michigan's second straight 3-0 win over Michigan State.

Jonathan Knight

Basketball Opponent Pregame Glimpse: Maryland Terrapins

Maryland is favored by four points over Michigan in College Park today.

Jake Sage

Analyst: Jon Teske 'Going Left' Could Be A Game-Changer

In Michigan's win over Nebraska, senior center Jon Teske showed off a brand-new move in the post, and it could pay off big for the Wolverines.

MichaelSpath

2020 NFL Draft Position Rankings: Post-Combine Edition

There's some changes in v2.0, compared to the post-all star game edition.

Steve Deace

Ray Jackson Brags About Fab Five Teammate Juwan Howard

Former Fab Fiver Ray Jackson surprised Juwan Howard at Thursday's game, and in this radio interview he talks all about it.

Staff of WolverineDigest.com

Video: Zavier Simpson Talks Bond With Juwan Howard, Senior Night Festivities, Jon Teske, More

Senior point guard Zavier Simpson smiled a lot and talked about several topics after senior night.

Brandon Brown

Tyrone Wheatley Almost Went To MSU, Talks Coaching Career, 1993 Rose Bowl

This week's #GameOfMyLife featured former Michigan tailback Tyrone Wheatley Sr.

MichaelSpath

