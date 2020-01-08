Wolverine Digest
Game of My Life Podcast
Hockey/Baseball
Football

Big Ten Basketball Power Ratings: January 8th

Steve Deace

Here's how the only rankings that matter, the NCAA's NET rankings used to seed and select the NCAA Tournament, power rates the Big Ten this week. 

NET ranking in parentheses:

1. Michigan State (9)

After a rougher than expected start to the non-conference, the Spartans seem to be figuring things out. 

2. Maryland (12)

Just dealt the Buckeyes their third straight loss, and the Terps can certainly still shot it better as well. 

3. Ohio State (14)

Scuffling the past couple of weeks, when it was on the verge of being ranked No. 1 in the country a couple of weeks ago. 

4. Rutgers (20)

Off to its best start since the 1976 Final Four team, and these Scarlet Knights look like a definite NCAA Tournament team. 

5. Michigan (23)

A tale of two teams. There's the Wolverines we've seen at home and in neutral site games, and then the Wolverines we've seen in true road games. 

6. Penn State (24)

Got ran out of the gym in the second half at Rutgers, but still on track to make it back to the NCAA Tournament. 

7. Wisconsin (26)

Hasn't lost since Ohio State transfer Micah Potter became eligible. 

8. Illinois (37)

A talented box of chocolates. On a given night you just never know what you're going to get. 

9. Minnesota (40)

Gave away what would've been a resume-boosting road-win at Purdue. 

10. Indiana (44)

A relatively weak non-conference schedule is what's holding the Hoosiers back, despite their record. 

11. Iowa (47)

Both KenPom and the AP had the Hawkeyes in their top 25s last week, but these rankings consider the Hawkeyes a bubble team right now. 

12. Purdue (51)

The biggest discrepancy between KenPom's renowned analytics and the NET rankings -- almost 30 spots. 

13. Nebraska (150)

Now has wins over Purdue and Iowa in league play, after several embarrassing home losses in the non-conference. 

14. Northwestern (160)

This could be a two or three win team in the league. 

Video: Good Michigan Morning 01/08/20

Steve Deace

My third Michigan sports prediction of 2020 is a major reform coming to Big Ten football that will impact the Wolverines as well as everyone else.

Live Game Day Updates: Michigan vs. Alabama

Brandon Brown

This post will be where Michigan fans can chat with each other about what happens.

Michigan Fans Confident A Win Over Ohio State Is Coming

Staff of WolverineDigest.com

Will Michigan beat Ohio State at least once in the next three years? We asked, and you answered.

History Says Michigan Must Get Elite QB Play To Reach Its Potential

Steve Deace

History proves there's nothing holding Jim Harbaugh's program back more than the lack of elite quarterback play.

Michigan Football's Quarterbacks In 2020: Milton, McCaffrey Set To Battle

MichaelSpath

We continue our way too early 2020 look at the Michigan football team by delving into the game's most important position: quarterback.

Nico Collins Returning For Senior Season

MichaelSpath

Michigan football got a boost of good news Sunday evening when wide receiver Nico Collins announced his intent to return for a senior season.

Video: Ambry Thomas Calls For More Accountability

Steve Deace

One of Michigan's best defensive players spoke bluntly to Inside Michigan Football after an unfulfilling 9-4 season.

Video: Michigan Podcast On Offseason Football News

Steve Deace

The latest episode of Michigan Podcast tackles recent offseason football news, and whether we're now a basketball school.

Michigan Wide Receivers In 2020: Nico Collins Leads Another Strong Corps

MichaelSpath

We continue to look ahead to 2020 with an evaluation of Michigan's wide receivers, led by senior Nico Collins.

Michigan Has Always Needed Generational Talent To Win Titles

Steve Deace

Following up on the question Michael Spath recently asked, history says Michigan has always needed generational talent to win titles.