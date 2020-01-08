Big Ten Basketball Power Ratings: January 8th

Here's how the only rankings that matter, the NCAA's NET rankings used to seed and select the NCAA Tournament, power rates the Big Ten this week.

NET ranking in parentheses:

1. Michigan State (9)

After a rougher than expected start to the non-conference, the Spartans seem to be figuring things out.

2. Maryland (12)

Just dealt the Buckeyes their third straight loss, and the Terps can certainly still shot it better as well.

3. Ohio State (14)

Scuffling the past couple of weeks, when it was on the verge of being ranked No. 1 in the country a couple of weeks ago.

4. Rutgers (20)

Off to its best start since the 1976 Final Four team, and these Scarlet Knights look like a definite NCAA Tournament team.

5. Michigan (23)

A tale of two teams. There's the Wolverines we've seen at home and in neutral site games, and then the Wolverines we've seen in true road games.

6. Penn State (24)

Got ran out of the gym in the second half at Rutgers, but still on track to make it back to the NCAA Tournament.

7. Wisconsin (26)

Hasn't lost since Ohio State transfer Micah Potter became eligible.

8. Illinois (37)

A talented box of chocolates. On a given night you just never know what you're going to get.

9. Minnesota (40)

Gave away what would've been a resume-boosting road-win at Purdue.

10. Indiana (44)

A relatively weak non-conference schedule is what's holding the Hoosiers back, despite their record.

11. Iowa (47)

Both KenPom and the AP had the Hawkeyes in their top 25s last week, but these rankings consider the Hawkeyes a bubble team right now.

12. Purdue (51)

The biggest discrepancy between KenPom's renowned analytics and the NET rankings -- almost 30 spots.

13. Nebraska (150)

Now has wins over Purdue and Iowa in league play, after several embarrassing home losses in the non-conference.

14. Northwestern (160)

This could be a two or three win team in the league.