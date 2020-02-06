WolverineDigest
Big Ten Basketball Power Ratings: February 6th

Steve Deace

As determined by the only poll that really matters -- the NCAA's NET rankings.

NET ranking in parentheses.  

1) Maryland (10)
Still not shooting it that great, but Terps are really turning it on defensively and surging right now as a result. 

2) Michigan State (12)
Sparty with consecutive losses and now has to go on the road to face their instate-rival, who's also scuffling.

3) Ohio State (17)
Not overly skilled, nor a great shooting team, but Chris Holtmann knows how to grind out wins as the refs in this conference allow. 

4) Penn State (20)
The hottest team in the league right now. 

5) Rutgers (27)
Offensively limited, but in almost every game because no team plays consistently harder on the defensive end. 

6) Purdue (29)
Just dropped a 100 on the Hawkeyes. 

7) Iowa (30)
Surprised they're this low given their quality wins. 

8) Illinois (31)
An anemic non-conference resume is holding back the team currently tied with Maryland for first place in the Big Ten. 

9) Michigan (34)
Pretty much everything that could go wrong has gone wrong in Juwan Howard's first season. But Wolverines are still in contention for NCAA Tournament bid. 

10) Wisconsin (36)
Last two games for Badgers have been the Big Ten in a nutshell -- big win at home followed by a face plant on the road. 

11) Minnesota (43)
Gophers look destined to be the ultimate bubble team. 

12) Indiana (51) 
The record looks good, but the NCAA Tournament resume still needs work. 

13) Northwestern (152)

14) Nebraska (171) 

