Big Ten Basketball Power Ratings: March 5th

Steve Deace

According to the only rankings that matter -- the NCAA tournament selection committee's NET ratings. Actual NET rating in parentheses. 

1. Michigan State (7)
Back on top the power ratings, as well as the Big Ten standings, after a whirlwind two weeks that turned their season around. 

2. Ohio State (15)
I know I say this every week, but Chris Holtmann is a heckuva hoops coach. Just look at what he's done with patchwork lineups this season. 

3. Maryland (18)
We've come full circle now, with the trio everyone picked to be the top three in the preseason now atop the power ratings at the end. 

4. Michigan (24)
Despite some impressive analytics, inconsistent play seems to have locked the Wolverines into 8th or 9th place in the final standings. 

5. Wisconsin (27)
It's been a strong coaching year in the league, but Greg Gard might be the favorite now for Big Ten Coach of the Year. 

6. Penn State (30)
A good team that has hit a bit of the "reality-check" portion of its season. 

7. Rutgers (31)
Tuesday's home win over Maryland may be the biggest win for the Scarlet Knights in decades. Likely clinched first NCAA tournament berth in 29 years. 

8. Purdue (32)
Is back on the bubble after an impressive quad-1 road win at Iowa this week. 

9. Iowa (34)
Hawkeyes could be a tough March matchup with Luka Garza. 

10. Illinois (37)
I say this every week, too, this is not the 9th or 10th best team in this league. Illini are obviously better than the NET says. 

11. Minnesota (47)
Covering point spreads, but not winning a lot of games. 

12. Indiana (54)
The NET rating says they're a bubble team, but the bracketologists say otherwise.

13. Northwestern (176)

14. Nebraska (193)

Basketball

Four-Star DE Derek Wilkins Calls Michigan Offer 'Huge'

Michigan is looking west for defensive line talent and found a prospect it likes in Santa Margarita (Calif.) Catholic four-star defensive end Derek Wilkins.

Matthew Lounsberry

by

SteveDeace

Austin Davis' Return Creates A Complicated Scholarship Situation For 2021

With Juwan Howard announcing that Austin Davis will return for a fifth year, Michigan is committed to 14 scholarship players next season.

MichaelSpath

by

Jfisher1021

Video: Good Michigan Morning 03/05/20

It's Senior Night for Zavier Simpson -- one of my top 5 all-time favorite Wolverines.

Steve Deace

20 For 20: Will Michigan Continue Its Dominance Over Michigan State?

Jim Harbaugh is now 3-2 over the Spartans. Will that move to 4-2 in 2020?

Brandon Brown

by

TheSchmoe

Senior Sendoff Video: Zavier Simpson Reflects On Career At U-M, Relationship With Jon Teske, Winning Culture, More

Senior point guard Zavier Simpson will play his last game at Crisler Center tomorrow night and he had a lot to say about that, his senior buddy Jon Teske, Austin Davis, winning A LOT and more.

Brandon Brown

by

SteveDeace

Senior Sendoff Video: Jon Teske On U-M Experience, Development, Winning Culture, More

Senior center Jon Teske will play his last game at Crisler Center tomorrow night and he had a lot to say about that, his senior buddy Zavier Simpson, winning A LOT and more.

Brandon Brown

by

SteveDeace

Mike Zordich Breaks Down Cornerback Position

Mike Zordich has been as good as any position coach on U-M's staff and has some nice talent to work with at cornerback.

Brandon Brown

by

SteveDeace

Video: Juwan Howard Announces That Austin Davis Will Return For Fifth Year

Michigan head coach Juwan Howard announced that center Austin Davis will be returning to U-M for his fifth year.

Brandon Brown

20 For 20: Will Michigan's Offense Finish In The Top 25?

Michigan's offense should be better in 2020, but by how much?

Brandon Brown

by

SteveDeace

Video: Michigan Podcast On Mercurial Michigan Basketball & More

This week's episode looks at Michigan's hot and cold streaks on the hardwood, and the frustration of watching Wolverines excel at the NFL Combine.

Steve Deace