Big Ten Basketball Power Ratings: March 5th

According to the only rankings that matter -- the NCAA tournament selection committee's NET ratings. Actual NET rating in parentheses.

1. Michigan State (7)

Back on top the power ratings, as well as the Big Ten standings, after a whirlwind two weeks that turned their season around.

2. Ohio State (15)

I know I say this every week, but Chris Holtmann is a heckuva hoops coach. Just look at what he's done with patchwork lineups this season.

3. Maryland (18)

We've come full circle now, with the trio everyone picked to be the top three in the preseason now atop the power ratings at the end.

4. Michigan (24)

Despite some impressive analytics, inconsistent play seems to have locked the Wolverines into 8th or 9th place in the final standings.

5. Wisconsin (27)

It's been a strong coaching year in the league, but Greg Gard might be the favorite now for Big Ten Coach of the Year.

6. Penn State (30)

A good team that has hit a bit of the "reality-check" portion of its season.

7. Rutgers (31)

Tuesday's home win over Maryland may be the biggest win for the Scarlet Knights in decades. Likely clinched first NCAA tournament berth in 29 years.

8. Purdue (32)

Is back on the bubble after an impressive quad-1 road win at Iowa this week.

9. Iowa (34)

Hawkeyes could be a tough March matchup with Luka Garza.

10. Illinois (37)

I say this every week, too, this is not the 9th or 10th best team in this league. Illini are obviously better than the NET says.

11. Minnesota (47)

Covering point spreads, but not winning a lot of games.

12. Indiana (54)

The NET rating says they're a bubble team, but the bracketologists say otherwise.

13. Northwestern (176)

14. Nebraska (193)