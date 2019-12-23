Wolverine Digest
Top Stories
Game of My Life Podcast
Hockey/Baseball
Football

Big Ten Basketball Power Ratings: December 23rd

Steve Deace

Our first Big Ten basketball power ratings of the season, courtesy of the only poll that really matters -- the NCAA's NET ranking. 

Based on a true strength of schedule as well as how you performed against that competition, these are used as a framework to determine the field and seeding in the NCAA Tournament come Selection Sunday. Which, by the way, is just 82 days away on March 15th, 2020. 

NET ranking is in parentheses.  

1. Ohio State (2)
Buckeyes have just the one loss, but it was on the road at Minnesota in a conference game. 

2. Michigan (16)
Despite such a strong schedule overall, the Wolverines were hurt by not getting that quad-1 win at home against Oregon earlier this month. 

3. Penn State (18)
A team most Big Ten basketball fans have barely paid attention to, which means many will be surprised to see the Nittany Lions this high. 

4. Maryland (20)
That was an ugly road loss against a beat-up Seton Hall team, but at some point those talented wing/perimeter players will start shooting it better. 

5. Michigan State (22)
It's been a rough start for the consensus preseason No. 1 team, but there's too much talent for the Spartans to stay this far down for too long. 

6. Iowa (26)
The Hawkeyes have exceeded even their own fans' expectations, but now will go the rest of the way without injured star Jordan Bohannon. 

7. Minnesota (28)
After a shaky start, the young Gophers have rebounded strong, including this past week with wins over Ohio State and Oklahoma State. 

8. Indiana (29)
The record is impressive, if the overall resume is meh. Archie Miller had to do a reboot after last season's disappointment, so he needed a schedule like this. 

9. Rutgers (39)
Supposedly the Scarlet Knights lost their best player to transfer, but with conference play looming they're in the conversation for the NCAAs. 

10. Illinois (41)
The most mercurial team in the league right now. Capable of making a top 10 Michigan look silly one night, or losing to mediocre Missouri or Miami the next. 

11. Wisconsin (45)
Struggling in the post-Ethan Happ era like I thought they would, but the preseason prognosticators did not. 

12. Purdue (47)
Struggling with all that perimeter scoring to replace like I thought they would, but the preseason prognosticators did not. 

13. Northwestern (143)
It's another rebuilding season in Evanston. 

14. Nebraska (178)
Fred Hoiberg is doing a total rebuild in Lincoln. 

 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Video: Good Michigan Morning 12/23/19

Steve Deace

Should the Wolverines try to entice Stanford transfer quarterback K.J. Costello to come to Michigan next season?

Video & Analysis: Cole Bajema Talks Relationship With Juwan Howard

Brandon Brown

Cole Bajema was originally committed to John Beilein but he's so glad he stuck with the Wolverines and Juwan Howard.

Questions We're Asking: Should Michigan Pursue A QB Transfer?

MichaelSpath

Looking at three questions arising from the week that was, including whether former Stanford KJ Costello should be pursued and what to make of Khaleke Hudson's comments about Ohio State.

Michigan Football All-Decade Team 2010-19

MichaelSpath

It was far from a golden decade for the Wolverines, but that doesn't mean there weren't great individual performances. We take a look at the best players from 2010-19.

Michigan Basketball Up To No. 11 In AP Poll

Brandon Brown

Michigan moved up three spots to No. 11 in the most recent edition of the AP Poll.

Taking A Closer Look At Michigan's Early Enrollees

Brandon Brown

Michigan's roster will grow by eight with early enrollees and six of them are already on campus and practicing.

Michigan Wolverines Football: Position By Position Review — Defensive Line

Brandon Brown

Michigan had a lot of defensive linemen step up this year but one seemed to do more than most week in and week out.

Video: Austin Davis Talks Tough Oregon Loss, Finals After Win Over Presbyterian

Brandon Brown

Sometimes we forget that student athletes have more going on than just the games we see them play in.

Video & Analysis: Jon Teske Talks Being Focal Point On Offense

Brandon Brown

Jon Teske isn't option No. 1 on every possession, but he is more than ever before.

Best Guess 2020 Roster: Post Early Signing Day Update

Steve Deace

Our latest projection of what Michigan's football roster could look like next season, updated post-early signing day.