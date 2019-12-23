Big Ten Basketball Power Ratings: December 23rd

Our first Big Ten basketball power ratings of the season, courtesy of the only poll that really matters -- the NCAA's NET ranking.

Based on a true strength of schedule as well as how you performed against that competition, these are used as a framework to determine the field and seeding in the NCAA Tournament come Selection Sunday. Which, by the way, is just 82 days away on March 15th, 2020.

NET ranking is in parentheses.

1. Ohio State (2)

Buckeyes have just the one loss, but it was on the road at Minnesota in a conference game.

2. Michigan (16)

Despite such a strong schedule overall, the Wolverines were hurt by not getting that quad-1 win at home against Oregon earlier this month.

3. Penn State (18)

A team most Big Ten basketball fans have barely paid attention to, which means many will be surprised to see the Nittany Lions this high.

4. Maryland (20)

That was an ugly road loss against a beat-up Seton Hall team, but at some point those talented wing/perimeter players will start shooting it better.

5. Michigan State (22)

It's been a rough start for the consensus preseason No. 1 team, but there's too much talent for the Spartans to stay this far down for too long.

6. Iowa (26)

The Hawkeyes have exceeded even their own fans' expectations, but now will go the rest of the way without injured star Jordan Bohannon.

7. Minnesota (28)

After a shaky start, the young Gophers have rebounded strong, including this past week with wins over Ohio State and Oklahoma State.

8. Indiana (29)

The record is impressive, if the overall resume is meh. Archie Miller had to do a reboot after last season's disappointment, so he needed a schedule like this.

9. Rutgers (39)

Supposedly the Scarlet Knights lost their best player to transfer, but with conference play looming they're in the conversation for the NCAAs.

10. Illinois (41)

The most mercurial team in the league right now. Capable of making a top 10 Michigan look silly one night, or losing to mediocre Missouri or Miami the next.

11. Wisconsin (45)

Struggling in the post-Ethan Happ era like I thought they would, but the preseason prognosticators did not.

12. Purdue (47)

Struggling with all that perimeter scoring to replace like I thought they would, but the preseason prognosticators did not.

13. Northwestern (143)

It's another rebuilding season in Evanston.

14. Nebraska (178)

Fred Hoiberg is doing a total rebuild in Lincoln.