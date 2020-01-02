Big Ten Basketball Predictions

With Big Ten play fully beginning tonight, it's time to go on the record with how we think a loaded league race will play out.

We already know two things about Big Ten basketball on January 2nd.

1) The conference is extraordinarily loaded. As of today, 12 of the Big Ten's 14 teams are ranked among the top 51 overall in KenPom's analytics, as well as the NET rankings uses to seed and select the NCAA Tournament. And there's balance, too. Eight Big Ten teams rank in the top 35 in defensive efficiency, and nine Big Ten squads in the top 35 in offensive efficiency. Translation: don't take any game for granted the next two months.

2) With so much balance and depth, road wins are even more of a premium this winter than they always are anyway. For example, on the surface it appears Minnesota has an advantage as the only team playing both Nebraska and Northwestern home and away. But let's not forget the Huskers upset defending co-champion Purdue during December's early league action. Over the course of such rugged action, there will be roster attrition. That being said, I wouldn't be surprised if no one gets more than four road wins in the conference, and if several teams tie for the title with something like a 14-6 or even 13-7 record.

Something I'm going to factor into my predictions for the final league standings is KenPom's "luck" factor. As in how team's have performed in the win-loss column when compared to their actual efficiencies and analytics. Thus, I'm looking for regression to the mean. Because if the 2020 Big Ten race is going to expose anything, it's going to be regression.

According to KenPom, these have been the "luckiest" teams in the Big Ten so far (top 100 or better), and therefore due for some mean regression:

1. Indiana

2. Penn State

And these are KenPom's "unluckiest" teams in the Big Ten (300th or worse), who could be due for a progression to the mean:



1. Northwestern

2. Purdue

3. Minnesota

4. Wisconsin

The rest of the league has pretty much played out according to their analytics so far this season.

And now here's how I think the Big Ten standings will look the night of March 8th, after Iowa and Illinois plays the final game of the conference schedule:

1. Michigan State (14-6)

BIGGEST CONCERN: You don't often say this about a Tom Izzo coached team, but Sparty needs to tighten up on the defensive end. 35th in defensive efficiency is fine for most programs, but not by this one's historical standard. And Michigan State is just 277th in forcing turnovers, too.

Ohio State (14-6)

BIGGEST CONCERN: This happens sometimes when you have a freshman point guard, even one as gifted as D.J. Carton, but the Buckeyes need to value the ball better. They're 331st in self-inflicted turnovers and 211th in turnover percentage.

3. Maryland (13-7)

BIGGEST CONCERN: You keep waiting for all those shooters to start making more shots, but the Terrapins are just 244th in three point shooting and 223rd in effective field goal percentage.

4. Michigan (12-8)

BIGGEST CONCERN: How long is Isaiah Livers out with his groin injury? He's a top five wing player in the conference, and however many games he misses reduces the Wolverines' margin for error in an already unforgiving league.

5. Purdue (11-9)BIGGEST CONCERN: How does a team ranked 12th in KenPom's analytics already have five losses? When you're just 298th in free throw differential (attempts for you vs. what you give opponents) that could do the trick.

6. Illinois (10-10)

BIGGEST CONCERN: Despite all that talent, the Illini still turn it over too much (267th in turnover percentage) and don't shoot it nearly well enough from three (274th in three point shooting).

Penn State (10-10)

BIGGEST CONCERN: That the aforementioned luck factor regresses to the mean is one, but also the three-point line. The Nittany Lions are 218th in three-point defense and 211th in three-point shooting.

Wisconsin (10-10)

BIGGEST CONCERN: This is the statistical profile of a typical Wisconsin team, though not one of the more talented ones. Thus when you're already pressed to score at times, being 246th in offensive rebounding doesn't help.

9. Iowa (9-11)BIGGEST CONCERN: Now that Jordan Bohannon is out for the season, where does the backcourt three-point shooting come from to not let Big Ten defenses sag off and clog up the lane for Luka Garza?

10. Indiana (8-12)

BIGGEST CONCERN: That the aforementioned luck factor regresses to the mean is one, but so is they're the third worst defensive team in the league -- and that's with playing six opponents ranked 172nd nationally or worse.

Minnesota (8-12)

BIGGEST CONCERN: Daniel Oturu is legit but he can't do it alone. And he'll need opponents to respect the backcourt to clear space, but both Marcus Carr and Gabe Kalscheur are shooting 41% or worse.

Rutgers (8-12)

BIGGEST CONCERN: The offensive numbers are still problematic for this improving program: 236th in turnover percentage, 306th in free throw shooting, and 318th in three-point shooting.

13. Northwestern (4-16)

BIGGEST CONCERN: Losses to Merrimack, Radford, and Hartford at home.

14. Nebraska (3-17)

BIGGEST CONCERN: Losses to UC-Riverside, Southern Utah, and North Dakota at home.

Finally, if this is how the league finishes, this would be the bracket for what will be a wild Big Ten Tournament (accounting for tie-breakers):

Wednesday, March 11

11. Minnesota vs. 14. Nebraska

12. Rutgers vs. 13. Northwestern

Thursday, March 12

8. Wisconsin vs. 9. Iowa

5. Purdue vs. Rutgers/Northwestern

7. Illinois vs. 10. Indiana

6. Penn State vs. Minnesota/Nebraska

Friday, March 13

1. Michigan State vs. Wisconsin/Iowa

4. Michigan vs. Purdue/Rutgers/Northwestern

2. Ohio State vs. Illinois/Indiana

3. Maryland vs. Penn State/Minnesota/Nebraska