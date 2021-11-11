Five Takeaways: Michigan Opens Season With Win Over Solid Buffalo Team

Michigan was expected to win against Buffalo, but the Bulls are a solid team expected to compete for and potentially win the MAC title. With that being said, U-M rolled and looked impressive in the process. Juwan Howard and his boys are 1-0 after the 88-76 win over UB. What all did we learn from this game? Take a look...

1. Caleb Houstan is polished

For a freshman, Houstan is about as complete as players come. He's got great size at 6-8, 205 pounds, he can shoot it, he can drive and finish, he possesses a solid mid-range game, he can distribute the ball, he can defend and he has a great demeanor to him. He really put all of that on display even in limited minutes as he found himself in foul trouble in the first half. Still, it's obvious that Houstan is a clear-cut starter and should be a great contributor for the Wolverines all season.

2. Moussa Diabate is the real deal

Diabate isn't as complete a player as fellow freshman Caleb Houstan, but he's bigger, freakier and might have more upside. At 6-11, 210 pounds, he showed how dominant he can be right away on defense with two impressive blocks and he also showed off his ability to finish above the rim with a few dunks. He also made more than a couple really nice passes out of the paint to get his teammates open shots from the perimeter. He's still figuring it out when it comes to help defense, positioning himself on both ends of the floor and offense away from the basket, but he flashed even in those areas as well. As the season moves on, he's going to be really hard to keep out of the starting lineup and off the floor.

3. DeVante' Jones is KEY

Even after just one game, it's pretty clear that the teams performs much better on both ends of the floor with Jones in at point guard. Everyone who follows Michigan basketball loves Eli Brooks, and with good reason, but he's not a true PG. He's much better off the ball when it comes to getting into the offense and chasing other 2-guards around on defense. Jones is tough, smart and has a really good feel and pace to him, and all of that was noticeably missing when he went to the bench with his third foul early in the second half. Michigan is loaded, but it's amazing how complete a team looks with an experienced, efficient point guard running the show — that's Jones.

4. Free throws...

Not long ago, Juwan Howard spoke about wanting to be better at free throws this season and now we see why. The Wolverines finished just 18-of-30 from the charity stripe and didn't look all that focused at the line. Guys like Hunter Dickinson and Moussa Diabate are going to shoot a lot of them so improving there needs to be a point of emphasis for them. Tonight the big duo was just 6-of-12. Obviously it didn't hurt U-M tonight, but Buffalo was much better from the line.

5. This team's potential is through the roof

Michigan's starting five is about as complete as it gets and several other lineups could end up being extremely effective at different times against different opponents. The Big Ten Network broadcasting crew was commenting on the size and length of a lineup consisting of Brooks, Houstan, Williams, Diabate and Dickinson saying that some NBA teams would be jealous of that group. Sprinkle in young guys like freshmen Frankie Collins and Kobe Bufkin and you could have one of the bounciest lineups in the conference. The senior backcourt of Jones and Brooks will be able to maintain composure and get U-M out of a lot of jams throughout the season. All in all, Michigan is the defending Big Ten champs, and they have a strong chance to repeat.