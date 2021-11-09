Skip to main content
    • November 9, 2021
    Michigan Basketball Is Ready For The Season Opener

    Juwan Howard and his team will officially kick things off tomorrow night against Buffalo.
    Michigan head basketball coach Juwan Howard met with the media on Tuesday morning on the eve of U-M's season opener. In the video above, Howard touched on transfer point guard DeVante' Jones, assistant coach Howard Eisley, team chemistry heading into year three and new team trainer Chris Williams among other things ahead of the opener with Buffalo.

