Despite Some Sloppy Play, Michigan Gets Much Needed Conference Win

Michigan basketball is tough to figure out right now. At times, the talent is apparent and everything seems to be clicking. At other times, nothing works and Juwan Howard looks like he's a little lost. A home loss against Central Michigan earlier this season comes to mind. But today, despite some pretty sloppy ball handling and poor shot selection at times, Michigan got a nice win over a solid and scrappy Northwestern team.

As you can see from the box score, there were seven ties and eight lead changes in the game and a big reason for those swings — Michigan turnovers. The Wolverines gave it away a season high 18 times, which resulted directly in 14 points for the Wildcats. On the flip side, Northwestern only turned it over eight times, giving U-M just three points.

On a day where Hunter Dickinson scored a modest 10 points, and Jett Howard looked human with 16, freshman point guard Dug McDaniel and Kobe Bufkin picked up the slack scoring 17 and 20 respectively. For McDaniel, the 17 points is a new career high as he continues to grow and develop into his unexpected starting role. With Jaelyn Llewellyn out for the season with a torn ACL, McDaniel has no choice but to grow up in a hurry and each time out, you see a little more of it. He did have three turnovers today, but at his size, with how he pushes the pace and in 37 minutes of action, I think you'd take that number, especially if he's scoring 17 and assisting five times.

Overall, this team is still just a bit inconsistent, which may end up being an unwanted calling card of Juwan Howard teams. If you remember last year, starting on Jan. 26, Michigan alternated between winning and losing for 16 straight games with only one instance of back-to-back wins sprinkled into the stretch. Hopefully for the program that doesn't happen again, because that would probably result in missing the NCAA Tournament.