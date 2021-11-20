Skip to main content
    November 20, 2021
    Three Takeaways: Michigan Beats UNLV In The Wee Hours

    A lot of Michigan fans probably didn't see it live, but the Wolverines moved to 3-1 with a win over UNLV.
    The Wolverines were up just three at halftime but settled down during the second stanza to win the game by 13. There's definitely plenty to work on for this year's Michigan team but at 3-1 they're figuring some things out on the fly. Here's what stood out from the 74-61 win over the Rebels.

    1. Moussa Diabate is pushing to start

    The freaky freshman entered the game pretty early in the first half and immediately went to work on both ends of the floor. He posterized a Rebel on a fast break dunk and blocked a shot on the next possession. He also finished around the rim a few other times scoring 8 first half points; he finished with 14. If Brandon Johns Jr. is going to continue to play timidly, it's going to be hard to keep Diabate out of the starting lineup. Johns was much better in the second half, and Diabate is the next biggest guy on the team behind Hunter Dickinson, so it's going to be interesting to see how Juwan Howard handles all of that moving forward. 

    2. DeVante's Jones is still figuring it out

    I praised Jones for being crafty against Seton Hall despite some bad plays down the stretch. The Coastal Carolina transfer is indeed crafty, but he's also still figuring a few things out. He has fouled out of two games this year, which is rare for a point guard, and he got into a bit of foul trouble against UNLV early on. He also turned the ball over five times and seems a little indecisive at times on offense. He does have great vision and he's shot it pretty well this year, but he's still working his way into a Wolverine uniform.

    3. Eli Brooks stepped way up

    For the second game in a row, freshman Caleb Houstan played a lot but didn't contribute very much. He was on the floor for 33 minutes but scored just five points on 1-of-8 shooting. As explained above, Jones also struggled. He finished with nine points but turned the ball over far too much for an experienced, starting point guard. Luckily for Michigan, Eli Brooks was rock solid, as always. Brooks finished with 22 points and went 4-of-7 from distance. He didn't have any turnovers and played solid defense without committing a single foul. Brooks has been the same guy throughout his entire Michigan career and that's going to be more important this season as the roster and rotation comes together.

