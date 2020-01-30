WolverineDigest
Top Stories
Game of My Life Podcast
Hockey/Baseball
Football

Video: Good Michigan Morning 01/30/20

Steve Deace

Has Michigan ever had a basketball player with Franz Wagner's skill-set and potential?

What do you think of Franz Wagner's potential? Let us know in the comments. 

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Brandon Brown
Brandon Brown

Editor

I don't think Michigan has had a player like Wagner. I've been a little hyperbolic about him considering how he's done during some games, but he's very, very unique.

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Here's What I'm Thinking...The 2020 Quarterback Battle

Jim Harbaugh has a tough decision to make when it comes to the quarterback position for next season.

Brandon Brown

by

MORandy

Michigan Hoops Fans Not Confident Wolverines Will Make NCAAs

The Wolverines ended their four-game losing streak earlier this week but as they head into a key game against Rutgers, the fans lack confidence Michigan has turned the corner as it relates to the NCAA Tournament.

MichaelSpath

Listen: Which Jim Harbaugh Recruit Is The Biggest Overachiever?

Michigan has recruited very well but some standouts have been very under recruited.

Brandon Brown

Hockey Coach Mel Pearson Previews Home Series With Ohio State

Michigan hockey coach Mel Pearson looks ahead to the Wolverines' home series with the visiting Buckeyes.

MichaelSpath

Opinion Roundtable: What Does Michigan's Win Over Nebraska Mean?

Michigan snapped its losing streak and finally notched a win on the road.

Brandon Brown

Michigan Player Comparison: Dax Hill's Five-Star Talent Measures Up To Peppers

In our series looking at how current starters compare to former greats, Dax Hill finds himself in rare company with Jabrill Peppers.

Kevin Minor

Listen: Discussing Michigan's Win Over Nebraska

Michigan picked up road win No. 1 in Lincoln last night albeit in unorthodox fashion.

Brandon Brown

2020 NFL Draft Position Rankings: Post All-Star Games Edition

In my debut edition of my 2020 NFL Draft position rankings, where do former Wolverines like Josh Uche and Shea Patterson rate (if at all)?

Steve Deace

Video: Michigan Podcast's Top 10 Michigan Sports Predictions Of 2020

How many of these are spot on, down right crazy, or just plain wrong?

Steve Deace

Video: Good Michigan Morning 01/29/20

Tuesday night might've been the first "culture win" of Juwan Howard's Michigan coaching career.

Steve Deace