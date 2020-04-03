Video: Good Michigan Morning 04/03/20
Steve Deace
Should we be getting nervous the longer the Josh Christopher saga goes on?
What do you think? Are you getting nervous about Christopher coming to Michigan? Let us know in the comments.
Steve Deace
The Wolverines 2021 recruiting class keeps on rolling with the pledge of three-star linebacker Casey Phinney on Friday morning. As a physical linebacker out of Massachusetts, Phinney is U-M’s second defensive commitment in the 2021 class.
Eric Rutter
The Michigan 2021 class keeps on rolling, and four-star tight end Louis Hansen is the latest to join the bunch. Hansen is an accomplished receiver and run blocker, so both traits will be heavily relied upon once he arrives in Ann Arbor
Eric Rutter
Coming from the 2022 class, running back Damari Alston feels that his recruitment is “blowing up” right now after landing an offer from Michigan. Alston has long followed the Wolverines and spoke about his reaction from receiving his Michigan scholarship offer on Wednesday.
Eric Rutter
On Thursday afternoon, four-star tight end Louis Hansen tabbed Michigan as his future school. With three commitments in just over one week, the Wolverines 2021 recruiting class is gaining steam. Now, U-M ranks No. in the country for the ’21 cycle.
Eric Rutter