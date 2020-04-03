WolverineDigest
Video: Good Michigan Morning 04/03/20

Steve Deace

Should we be getting nervous the longer the Josh Christopher saga goes on? 

What do you think? Are you getting nervous about Christopher coming to Michigan? Let us know in the comments. 

Basketball

Make A Choice: Devin Bush Or Jabrill Peppers

If you could get either player back for one year in 2020, who would you pick?

Brandon Brown

Michigan Lands Commitment From Physical Linebacker Casey Phinney

The Wolverines 2021 recruiting class keeps on rolling with the pledge of three-star linebacker Casey Phinney on Friday morning. As a physical linebacker out of Massachusetts, Phinney is U-M’s second defensive commitment in the 2021 class.

Eric Rutter

New Four-Star Michigan Tight End Commit Louis Hansen Breakdown

The Michigan 2021 class keeps on rolling, and four-star tight end Louis Hansen is the latest to join the bunch. Hansen is an accomplished receiver and run blocker, so both traits will be heavily relied upon once he arrives in Ann Arbor

Eric Rutter

Video: Michigan Podcast Talks The Rivalry With Buckeye Beat Writer Ari Wasserman

Ari Wasserman of The Athletic joins this week's episode to rebut my rebuttal of his take on where the Michigan-Ohio State rivalry goes from here.

Steve Deace

allaguess

Dymonte Thomas Relives Career, Transition To Harbaugh, What Could Have Been In 2016

In today's #GameOfMyLife, former Michigan safety Dymonte Thomas has a lot to say about a myriad of topics from 2013-16.

MichaelSpath

MichaelSpath

Standout 2022 Running Back Damari Alston ‘Highly Interested’ In Michigan After Landing Offer

Coming from the 2022 class, running back Damari Alston feels that his recruitment is “blowing up” right now after landing an offer from Michigan. Alston has long followed the Wolverines and spoke about his reaction from receiving his Michigan scholarship offer on Wednesday.

Eric Rutter

The Five Best Defensive Linemen Under Jim Harbaugh

Michigan has had some really good defensive linemen over the last five seasons.

Brandon Brown

MichaelSpath

Wolverines In Second Place For In-State Lineman Ru’Quan Buckley

Living just outside of Grand Rapids, three-star lineman Ru’Quan Buckley has grown very familiar with the Michigan program and has U-M second at the moment, just behind Nebraska.

Eric Rutter

MORandy

The Five Best Linebackers Under Jim Harbaugh

The top spot is clear but it gets a little muddy after Devin Bush.

Brandon Brown

Four-Star Tight End Louis Hansen Joins Michigan's 2021 Class

On Thursday afternoon, four-star tight end Louis Hansen tabbed Michigan as his future school. With three commitments in just over one week, the Wolverines 2021 recruiting class is gaining steam. Now, U-M ranks No. in the country for the ’21 cycle.

Eric Rutter