3 Keys To Getting That First Road Win At Minnesota

Steve Deace

Michigan basketball has yet to win a true road game this season. Here's three keys to ending that trend. 

1. Shoot better than 15% from three. 
In its three true road games this season, the Wolverines are shooting an astounding 11-of-60 from three-point range. That's an abysmal 15%. We can look at all the other factors all we want, but basketball becomes a pretty simple game if you can't put the ball in the basket. There's no strategy or coaching adjustment when players this good shoot that bad, because it's largely mental. Currently, Texas A&M is the worst three-point shooting team in the country, and it's shooting eight percentage points better than that. Even shooting as bad as the Aggies gives the Wolverines nine more points in those three road games. Even shooting as bad as Rutgers, the worst three-pointing shooting team in the Big Ten, would've given the Wolverines 18 additional points in those games. Just like in football it's difficult to overcome this much hidden yardage in a game, in hoops you have to be absolutely dominant to go on the road and win games missing this many shots.

2. Get Eli Brooks on track.
Michigan hasn't lost a game this season when Brooks has made at least two threes, and until Thursday's double-overtime thriller over Purdue hadn't won a game he didn't make at least one. 

3. Don't be afraid to go to a three-guard lineup. 
We saw against Creighton when Franz Wagner was hurt, as well as in the Bahamas, the three-guard lineup of Zavier Simpson-David DeJulius-Brooks can be the Wolverines' best offensive lineup. We saw it again down the stretch against the Boilermakers earlier this week. Juwan Howard should not linger too long before going with this lineup if the Wolverines are struggling today. This also allows for resting Jon Teske, too, because with Austin Davis and Colin Castelton you have ample fouls to give on Minnesota's star big man Daniel Oturu if you need them. Plus, in the three-guard lineup the offense doesn't become as reliant on Teske when Davis and Castelton aren't nearly the scoring threats.  

Basketball

