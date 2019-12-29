Michigan Completes Non-Conference Schedule: Here's What We Learned

Before the season began, I wrote here that if the Wolverines could finish one of the toughest non-conference schedules in school history at 8-3, they should feel pretty good about ultimately being a NCAA Tournament team. A minimum threshold accomplishment to lend new coach Juwan Howard some coaching street cred, to go along with his star power.

Michigan did one game better at 9-2, and that includes handing the nation's No. 1 team, Gonzaga, its only loss of the season. There's no better way to describe what Michigan did these first two months other than successful. And now the Wolverines aren't talking about how many games they need to win to hear their name called Selection Sunday, but could they win the conference? Not coincidentally, Howard is already on pace to perhaps sign one of the best recruiting classes in the Big Ten in the past decade.

Michigan comes out of the non-conference ranked No. 13 in KenPom's analytics, with top 25 efficiency numbers on offense and defense. That's important, because since 2002 only one team has won the NCAA Tournament without being top 25 in offensive and defensive efficiency in KenPom. Michigan is also 18th in the NCAA's NET rankings used to select and seed the postseason field.

That means the Wolverines are on track to be a top four seed 76 days from now on Selection Sunday -- and placed in a favorable pod like Cleveland for the first two rounds, and/or Indianapolis for the regional.

Just how a high a seed Michigan could eventually earn, or whether the Wolverines could even win the Big Ten title that eluded Howard during his Fab Five playing days, likely comes down to the following scouting report:

Strengths

This is a very athletic and versatile team, which can play position-less basketball at four spots at times, other than the five. In Zavier Simpson and Jon Teske, the Wolverines have a rarity in contemporary college basketball -- prolific seniors with lots of winning experience, whose skill-sets complement one another.

Simpson, when he plays within himself, can be as impactful on a game at both ends of the floor as any player in college basketball. He's better, and so is the team, when he's primarily a facilitator and his scoring is complementary. Teske has improved his post-scoring to the point of being comfortable as a primary offensive option, and he's always been a pest on the defensive end.

The bench is unquestionably stronger than a year ago. Colin Castelton is still growing into his frame, but is a luxury as a reserve a lot of teams don't have with his size. Brandon Johns has stopped trying to do the math in his head and has started to just play basketball. He possesses a unique skill-set at his size, which can be tough to match up with. He's one of the highest ceiling players in the program. David DeJulius can be a real scoring spark, and maybe Michigan's best lineup is when it goes to a three-guard look when he's in the game. And don't sleep on Austin Davis. Given the rigors of the Big Ten, he's a space-eater with five fouls the Wolverines could always use on nights with active whistles.

Isaiah Livers is as smooth of a player as there is in the Big Ten. He's one of the league's best three-point shooters, but can also hurt you mid-range while attacking the rim in the open court. Eli Brooks is the glue player. If he's hitting his shots, particularly from three, as we saw in the Bahamas this becomes one of the toughest teams to defend in college basketball. Because if you have to extend your defense to account for Brooks, it leaves so much more room for Simpson to operate and break you down.

Then there's Franz Wagner, who is the x-factor for the season. He's still getting his sea legs, but we've seen flashes (see Oregon) of his potential. He's probably the overall highest-ceiling player in the program, and could have a Mitch McGary-level impact on this team come March. Though they're different players, one a center the other a wing, like McGary what he brings to the table takes the team to an entirely different level if it all comes together.

Weaknesses

That depth and flexibility is a double-edged sword at times, because they still don't have a real go-to guy. So when the momentum is going against Michigan, too many guys either stand around or pass up shots, forcing Simpson to do too much. Speaking of which, at times Simpson volunteers to do too much and is careless with the basketball. In this league this season, each game is gonna be a grind so you better value that basketball. You're playing a NCAA Tournament team almost every single night.

Teske is too big and too skilled to be a finesse player at times. He's really improved his free throw shooting over his career, so attack the basket with dunks more often and draw fouls. Rather than trying cute layups that in this league will get sent into the second row of seats. More big nasty, less big sleep.

Defensively, Michigan has struggled to stop dribble penetration in all three of its losses -- especially Illinois and Oregon. Given the point guards at the other top contenders in the Big Ten like Michigan State (Cassius Winston), Ohio State (D.J. Carton), and Maryland (Anthony Cowan), that's obviously a problem. Considering Simpson's tendency to get cheap fouls at times, look for opponents to attack off the bounce a lot in the Big Ten.

However, unquestionably the biggest weakness of them all is Livers' groin injury. Right now, Michigan is saying he's out "indefinitely." Does that mean a week? A month? He's the team's leading scorer, and you need experienced shot-makers for road games like the one coming up in East Lansing on January 5th. Without Livers in the lineup, it's difficult to look at any conference game except Northwestern and Nebraska, and count that as a win. That's not to say Michigan will lose every game without him if he's out for an extended period of time, but to point out how much he impacts the Wolverines' margin for error.