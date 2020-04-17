Video: Good Michigan Morning 04/17/20
Steve Deace
Thoughts on Juwan Howard's first official recruiting class.
What are your thoughts on Juwan Howard's first official recruiting class? Let us know in the comments section.
With three-star defensive end T.J. Guy announcing later today, it appears to be a race between Michigan and Boston College. Who holds the edge at the moment? A.J. Black from BC Bulletin stopped by to share some insight.
Eric Rutter
Recently, Michigan has made an effort to snag a pair of former Boston College commits— defensive ends Josaiah Stewart and T.J. Guy. Find out where U-M stands with each player and who is most likely to join the Wolverines’ 2021 class.
