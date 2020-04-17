WolverineDigest
Video: Good Michigan Morning 04/17/20

Steve Deace

Thoughts on Juwan Howard's first official recruiting class. 

Announcement Primer: 2021 DE T.J. Guy A Michigan And Boston College Battle

With three-star defensive end T.J. Guy announcing later today, it appears to be a race between Michigan and Boston College. Who holds the edge at the moment? A.J. Black from BC Bulletin stopped by to share some insight.

Eric Rutter

Jace Howard Is On Scholarship....Again

Three-star recruit and son of Juwan Howard, Jace Howard, is once again on scholarship.

Brandon Brown

by

Over It

Michigan Football Breakout Players For 2020: No. 9 — Mazi Smith

Mazi Smith is going to be needed on the interior of the defensive line.

Brandon Brown

Michigan Basketball Officially Announces Signees

Michigan missed out on its two biggest targets down the stretch but still signed some really talented players from the 2020 class and an instant-impact graduate transfer.

Brandon Brown

Top-Ranked 2022 Safety Kamari Wilson Eager To Visit Michigan

After picking up a Michigan offer on April 1, the top safety in the 2022 class is excited to visit Ann Arbor. Wilson is close with a current U-M player who is giving his best recruiting pitch as well.

Eric Rutter

Defensive End Update: U-M Recruiting Pair Of Boston College Decommits

Recently, Michigan has made an effort to snag a pair of former Boston College commits— defensive ends Josaiah Stewart and T.J. Guy. Find out where U-M stands with each player and who is most likely to join the Wolverines’ 2021 class.

Eric Rutter

Michigan Football Snapshot: Ronnie Bell

Ronnie Bell has turned into one of Michigan's best overall players.

Brandon Brown

Howard's Choice: To Aggressively Pursue Five-Stars Or Not

After a pair of five-stars spurned Michigan, Juwan Howard might be asking if it's worth the trouble.

MichaelSpath

Four-Star 2022 Offensive Guard Carson Hinzman Has Ties To Michigan

Michigan is taking aim at one of the top offensive lineman in the 2022 cycle after offering Carson Hinzman on Wednesday. The Wisconsin product has a couple ties to Michigan and wants to get on campus soon.

Eric Rutter

Video: Good Michigan Morning 04/16/20

We continue our look back at the 1997 Dream Season by remembering the most improbably win of that year -- the comeback against Iowa.

Steve Deace