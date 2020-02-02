Michigan Gets Redemption in Win Over Rutgers

Everything Michigan didn't do in a soul-crushing loss at home to Illinois last weekend, it did right this time in an inspirational win over Rutgers at Madison Square Garden.

There's an old saying in basketball: "ball don't lie."

The meaning of that phrase is that eventually the randomness of the sport of basketball will reward the team knifed by the officials, or struggling with bad bounces and shots you just can't get to fall.

Throughout a month of scuffling in January, it seemed Michigan was never going to get that reward. The pendulum seemed to only swing one way. But on the first day of February at legendary Madison Square Garden, basketball's version of karma finally did the Wolverines a solid in a massive "home" win (in name only) against probably the best Rutgers basketball team in almost a half-century.

Of course, had Michigan not battled as hard as it did on Saturday, it wouldn't have been able to take advantage of the Scarlet Knights often failing to capitalize on an unfathomable 27-8 edge in offensive rebounds. Best exemplified by one possession in the first half, when Rutgers grabbed five offensive rebounds at the rim and still didn't score.

However, that's the definition of "luck" -- when preparation and purpose meets opportunity.

Make no mistake, the Wolverines were the luckier team in this one, also surviving a minus-6 turnover ratio as well as getting dominated on the boards. Yet that's nothing to be ashamed of, because Michigan was due to catch a break after the month it just had. And in this league you need all the luck you can get.

This time Zavier Simpson and Franz Wagner made their pressure free throws down the stretch. This time Eli Brooks made big shots. This time Jon Teske attacked the rim instead of daintily laying it up. This time Brandon Johns took what the defense gave him instead of playing out of control, and ended up scoring a career-high.

Those are the differences between losing on a last-second shot to No. 21 Illinois at home last week, and holding on to beat No. 25 Rutgers at a neutral site (at best) a week later. In a league where you're rarely going to out-athlete the opposition, "luck" comes to those who earn it. Those who don't invent ways to lose, but instead show the resolve and grit to find ways to win. Even if the stat sheet doesn't always proclaim they deserved to.

Ball don't lie. Michigan can testify to that truth. And that truth is a double-edged sword, which the Wolverines can also testify to. What a difference a week makes.

A week ago this was a season on the brink. A week later, Michigan is back on track to making the NCAA Tournament with its quirky roster in Juwan Howard's first season. That's now four quad-1 wins for the Wolverines, who also climbed back into the top 25 of KenPom's analytics, and play three of their next four at home.

Still, take nothing for granted in this Big Ten, and let's not get ahead of ourselves. Momentum swings wildly in such a loaded-conference. For now, the Wolverines will cherish this moment of redemption, but not for long.

The Buckeyes await on Tuesday.