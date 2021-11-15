Skip to main content
    • November 15, 2021
    Juwan Howard Speaks Ahead Of Seton Hall Game

    Juwan Howard spoke with the media after his team's 2-0 start and ahead of an interesting matchup with Seton Hall.
    Michigan has gotten off to a pretty easy 2-0 start this season after playing a solid Buffalo team and Prairie View A&M. Juwan Howard and his Wolverines will now shoot for 3-0 as they prepare to host Seton Hall tomorrow night.

    In the video above, Howard talked a little bit about the game against Prairie View, Zeb Jackson's preparation and potential return, the team's free throw shooting issues and playing a Seton Hall team with a lot of experience and more size than the previous two opponents. 

