Wolverine Digest
Top Stories
Game of My Life Podcast
Hockey/Baseball
Football

Teske & Simpson Can't Do It Alone

Steve Deace

Michigan's dynamic senior duo came to play at the Breslin Center Sunday. Unfortunately, they were about the only ones. 

Marcus Bingham, a lanky sophomore still finding his way in a Spartan uniform, had five points at halftime. He also out-scored Franz Wagner, Eli Brooks, David DeJulius, and Colin Castleton in the first half combined. He had as many three-pointers as the entire Michigan team did in the first half combined. 

And that's really all you need to know about Michigan State's 87-69 victory over Michigan in East Lansing. Zavier Simpson and Jon Teske came to play. Unfortunately, they were about the only ones. 

Props to the Wolverines for continuing to battle in the second half, even cutting the deficit to single digits a couple of times after Coach Juwan Howard rightly stormed the court to let the refs have it for a technical. That seemed to fire Michigan up, but in the end the Wolverines could not overcome all those wasted minutes and possessions from the opening 20 minutes. Michigan again had no answers defensively for Cassius Winston, and the result was a fourth straight loss to your instate rival. 

However, maybe even more problematic in the grand scheme of things is Michigan has now fallen to 0-3 in its true road games, with the recipe featuring all the same ingredients for each one: a supporting cast that doesn't produce, a lack of easy/transition baskets, and extremely poor three-point shooting. 

It was always going to be a tall order to win in front of the vaunted Izzone without Isaiah Livers, the best scorer in the program who remains out with a groin injury. So the best hope here was always to steal a game as a 10-point underdog, or at least show some promising signs moving forward in a rugged Big Ten. 

If you're looking for those, Austin Davis was certainly a bright spot off the bench. The Wolverines did show some grit as well. I probably wasn't alone in thinking this was gonna get out of hand when Teske picked up his fourth foul and Michigan trailed by 16.

But DeJulius needs to come into the game with more confidence in these settings, Castelton is still all knees and elbows, and Brooks continues to go into a shell if he doesn't hit an early three-pointer. 

Speaking of three-point shooting, in its three road losses Michigan is shooting an absolutely pathetic 11-for-60 from three (18%). Let those numbers sink in for a second, because you almost have to try to miss that often. 

The Wolverines are probably not going to win a single road game in the league shooting like that. There's too much skill on this squad to post those horrific numbers, which leaves you only to conclude Michigan is going to have to grow some mental toughness. 

The good news is that should be right in Howard's wheelhouse. His life story is a case study in mental toughness. He just needs to figure out how to infuse some of that into the guys not named Simpson and Teske. 

Oh, and getting Livers back in the lineup certainly wouldn't hurt, either. 

Other than that, not much else to say. Michigan State was just better in every way. Simpson was good, but Winston was great. Teske was good, but Xavier Tillman was even better. Howard is a rookie head coach. Tom Izzo a Hall of Famer. 

On to Purdue. 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Live Game Day Updates: Michigan vs. Alabama

Brandon Brown

This post will be where Michigan fans can chat with each other about what happens.

Cesar Ruiz Declares For NFL Draft, Michigan Must Replace Four OL Starters

MichaelSpath

Michigan junior center Cesar Ruiz announced on Twitter today he is leaving for the NFL, and U-M most now replace four starters.

BREAKING: Donovan Peoples-Jones Declares For NFL Draft

Brandon Brown

Michigan's third-leading receiver has opted to forgo his senior season and test the NFL waters.

Way Too Early Michigan Football Prediction For 2020

MichaelSpath

Michigan's 2019 season has just ended, and while this preview will certainly change with departures, additions and glimpses of the team this spring, we go game-by-game forecasting 2020.

Five Takeaways: Michigan State Runs Michigan Out Of The Breslin Center

Brandon Brown

Michigan went into East Lansing and got handled by the Spartans losing 87-69.

Questions We're Asking: Does Michigan's Roster Have A Generational Talent?

MichaelSpath

In this week's questions, we discuss whether U-M has a generational talent on its football roster and also look at the shifting Michigan-MSU hoops rivalry.

Talking Points: Michigan Basketball Pre & Post-Op Of A Quiet Win To End 2019 For Liver-less Wolverines

Kevin Minor

Michigan cruised to an easy win last week without Isaiah Livers, but will now face Michigan State, potentially without him, in East Lansing.

Way Too Early 2020: Ranking Michigan's Seniors By Hardest To Replace

MichaelSpath

Still looking ahead to the season to come, we rank the seniors Michigan in order of hardest to replace.

Darion Green-Warren Goes Blue

Steve Deace

Darion Green-Warren, one of the top cornerbacks on the West Coast, made it official on Saturday -- he's a Wolverine.

Analytics Tracker: Week 8 Statistical Deep Dive

Kevin Minor

Take a detailed look at what Michigan has done on the hardwood.