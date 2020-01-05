Teske & Simpson Can't Do It Alone

Michigan's dynamic senior duo came to play at the Breslin Center Sunday. Unfortunately, they were about the only ones.

Marcus Bingham, a lanky sophomore still finding his way in a Spartan uniform, had five points at halftime. He also out-scored Franz Wagner, Eli Brooks, David DeJulius, and Colin Castleton in the first half combined. He had as many three-pointers as the entire Michigan team did in the first half combined.

And that's really all you need to know about Michigan State's 87-69 victory over Michigan in East Lansing. Zavier Simpson and Jon Teske came to play. Unfortunately, they were about the only ones.

Props to the Wolverines for continuing to battle in the second half, even cutting the deficit to single digits a couple of times after Coach Juwan Howard rightly stormed the court to let the refs have it for a technical. That seemed to fire Michigan up, but in the end the Wolverines could not overcome all those wasted minutes and possessions from the opening 20 minutes. Michigan again had no answers defensively for Cassius Winston, and the result was a fourth straight loss to your instate rival.

However, maybe even more problematic in the grand scheme of things is Michigan has now fallen to 0-3 in its true road games, with the recipe featuring all the same ingredients for each one: a supporting cast that doesn't produce, a lack of easy/transition baskets, and extremely poor three-point shooting.

It was always going to be a tall order to win in front of the vaunted Izzone without Isaiah Livers, the best scorer in the program who remains out with a groin injury. So the best hope here was always to steal a game as a 10-point underdog, or at least show some promising signs moving forward in a rugged Big Ten.

If you're looking for those, Austin Davis was certainly a bright spot off the bench. The Wolverines did show some grit as well. I probably wasn't alone in thinking this was gonna get out of hand when Teske picked up his fourth foul and Michigan trailed by 16.

But DeJulius needs to come into the game with more confidence in these settings, Castelton is still all knees and elbows, and Brooks continues to go into a shell if he doesn't hit an early three-pointer.

Speaking of three-point shooting, in its three road losses Michigan is shooting an absolutely pathetic 11-for-60 from three (18%). Let those numbers sink in for a second, because you almost have to try to miss that often.

The Wolverines are probably not going to win a single road game in the league shooting like that. There's too much skill on this squad to post those horrific numbers, which leaves you only to conclude Michigan is going to have to grow some mental toughness.

The good news is that should be right in Howard's wheelhouse. His life story is a case study in mental toughness. He just needs to figure out how to infuse some of that into the guys not named Simpson and Teske.

Oh, and getting Livers back in the lineup certainly wouldn't hurt, either.

Other than that, not much else to say. Michigan State was just better in every way. Simpson was good, but Winston was great. Teske was good, but Xavier Tillman was even better. Howard is a rookie head coach. Tom Izzo a Hall of Famer.

On to Purdue.