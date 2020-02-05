Takeaways From A Third Straight Home Loss

The home court advantage is all but gone from Crisler Mausoleum...err.. Center, and more takeaways from a brutal loss to the Buckeyes.

Night at the museum.

This is the second straight Tuesday night 7 p.m. local tip the Crisler Center crowd was either dormant, or driven to disinterest by the lackadaisical play by the Wolverines. It's a vicious cycle, with both sides to blame. It's tough to generate excitement when the home team plays so ragged. On the other hand, some energy from the crowd can help inspire the cause. Regardless, Michigan didn't really have a home-court advantage until the final 6-7 minutes. By then it was too late to intimidate Ohio State, which had settled into the game, and made it the rock fight they prefer.

Styles make fights.

Ohio State has eclipsed 70 points only twice since December 21st, and both times it was against Big Ten cellar-dwellers Nebraska and Northwestern. In fact, in five of its last nine games the Buckeyes didn't even get to 60 points. Thus, they needed this one to be a battle of attrition. To do that, though, they were going to have to impose their will on the road. And that's exactly what they did. Michigan never really got the tempo going, rarely got into the open floor, and even when it had the lead couldn't put the Buckeyes on their heels. The game looked the way Ohio State wanted it to from the opening tip, and the Buckeyes never permitted Michigan to sustain any momentum.

The tougher, more disciplined team won.

As previously mentioned, the Buckeyes established the tempo and temperament they wanted from the outset, imposing their will. They wanted a rock fight, and that's just what it was. Furthermore, I thought they executed better throughout as well, but just lacked the offensive skill and shot-makers to fully exploit it. For example, they got several good perimeter looks the opening stanza of the second half, they just couldn't make those shots. But you saw the superior execution every time it looked like Michigan might grab the momentum, because it allowed the Buckeyes to come right back. Ohio State also was forced to play with a makeshift point guard situation, and still had the better assist-to-turnover ratio. Chris Holtmann is a good coach, and you never once saw his team look as ragged for stretches as Michigan did several times Tuesday night. The Buckeyes played determined and focused the entire time, they're just not very skilled.

Michigan took the bait, but it had no choice.

As I mentioned in my video this morning, the key for Michigan was to strike a delicate balance in getting enough offense from Simpson to make the Buckeyes pay for sagging off him, without taking the bait and letting Simpson become the focal point of an offense at its best when he's the facilitator. Unfortunately, Michigan had no choice but to turn it over to Simpson to be the alpha. Jon Teske was basically a zero (more on that next), the offense was a game of statue too often, and Brandon Johns got into second half foul trouble (and then it seemed as if Juwan Howard forgot about him). All that required Simpson to step up to fill the void and he definitely hit some big shots. Unfortunately, that also continued this ugly trend -- Michigan is now 1-8 since the Battle 4 Atlantis when Simpson has double figure field goal attempts as he did Tuesday night. And that lone win was in double-overtime against Purdue.

Rip Van Winkle

Teske earned his old nickname "the big sleep" in this one. He was simply dominated by Kaleb Wesson and out-played in every way. The ESPN TV crew said Howard tried both at the half and during a second half timeout to fire up his big man to no avail. Teske had more turnovers (2) than field goals (1). And if it weren't for his backup Austin Davis scoring a career-high, Michigan probably isn't really in this game down the stretch.

An assist from the refs.

By swallowing their whistles throughout, the referees were one of Ohio State's stars of the game. Sure, there were fouls Michigan committed that went uncalled, too, but that's not the point. This goes back to what I said earlier, the Buckeyes lack skill so they needed this game to look a certain way to win it. The refs gladly obliged, and plays that would be cross-checking penalties in hockey didn't even merit a non-shooting foul. Both teams had plenty of no-calls to gripe about, but the style the refs let both teams play was Ohio State's.