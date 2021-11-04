Skip to main content
    November 4, 2021
    Juwan Howard, Michigan Ready To Defend Big Ten Title

    It's great hearing Juwan Howard talk about Michigan basketball's upcoming season with an exhibition game right around the corner.
    Juwan Howard and Michigan basketball are back. The roster is loaded, Howard is back and better, the fans are excited, and they'll be on hand this year, and everyone is well aware that the Wolverines are defending Big Ten champions.

    Hearing Howard address all of that in the video above, along with his freshmen class, the returning talent and leaders he has and some insights into what went on during the scrimmage against DePaul takes the excitement up several notches.

