Video: Good Michigan Morning 03/05/20

Steve Deace

It's Senior Night for Zavier Simpson -- one of my top 5 all-time favorite Wolverines. 

What are your thoughts on Zavier Simpson's Michigan basketball legacy. Let us know in the comments. 

Basketball

Four-Star DE Derek Wilkins Calls Michigan Offer 'Huge'

Michigan is looking west for defensive line talent and found a prospect it likes in Santa Margarita (Calif.) Catholic four-star defensive end Derek Wilkins.

Matthew Lounsberry

20 For 20: Will Michigan Continue Its Dominance Over Michigan State?

Jim Harbaugh is now 3-2 over the Spartans. Will that move to 4-2 in 2020?

Brandon Brown

TheSchmoe

Austin Davis' Return Creates A Complicated Scholarship Situation For 2021

With Juwan Howard announcing that Austin Davis will return for a fifth year, Michigan is committed to 14 scholarship players next season.

MichaelSpath

Video: Juwan Howard Announces That Austin Davis Will Return For Fifth Year

Michigan head coach Juwan Howard announced that center Austin Davis will be returning to U-M for his fifth year.

Brandon Brown

20 For 20: Will Michigan's Offense Finish In The Top 25?

Michigan's offense should be better in 2020, but by how much?

Brandon Brown

SteveDeace

Senior Sendoff Video: Zavier Simpson Reflects On Career At U-M, Relationship With Jon Teske, Winning Culture, More

Senior point guard Zavier Simpson will play his last game at Crisler Center tomorrow night and he had a lot to say about that, his senior buddy Jon Teske, Austin Davis, winning A LOT and more.

Brandon Brown

Senior Sendoff Video: Jon Teske On U-M Experience, Development, Winning Culture, More

Senior center Jon Teske will play his last game at Crisler Center tomorrow night and he had a lot to say about that, his senior buddy Zavier Simpson, winning A LOT and more.

Brandon Brown

Video: Michigan Podcast On Mercurial Michigan Basketball & More

This week's episode looks at Michigan's hot and cold streaks on the hardwood, and the frustration of watching Wolverines excel at the NFL Combine.

Steve Deace

Mike Zordich Breaks Down Cornerback Position

Mike Zordich has been as good as any position coach on U-M's staff and has some nice talent to work with at cornerback.

Brandon Brown

NFL Combine Recap

A couple Wolverines really showed out in Indianapolis during the NFL Combine.

Brandon Brown

dieseldub