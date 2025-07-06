Michigan basketball lands 2026 4-star shooting guard
Michigan women's basketball landed its first commitment in the 2026 class recently. The Wolverines landed four-star shooting guard Devin Cosgriff. The Oakland (CA) Archbishop Mitty wrote on her social media account, sharing the exciting news.
“I knew almost immediately that this was the perfect fit for me and the best opportunity to challenge myself on the court and in the classroom,” Cosgriff wrote. “Coach (Kim Barnes) Arico, her amazing staff, and their players made me feel like family.”
It was a significant land for Michigan, getting a top prospect from California. Cosgriff is ranked as the 63rd-best player in the 2026 cycle, and she is the No. 12 SG in the country. ESPN ranks her as the 69th-best player on its site.
Cosgriff is no stranger to competition. She attended trials for the 2023 USA Women's U16 National Team in 2023. Cosgriff also attended the inaugural USA Basketball Women’s Junior National Team April minicamp (2023) in Dallas. Then in 2024, she attended the USA Basketball Women’s Junior National Team minicamp in Portland, Oregon.
Getting Cosgriff comes after Michigan signed a three-player freshman class in 2025. All three members were top-100 recruits.
Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Where Phil Steele ranks Michigan football in 2025 Big Ten Power Rankings
Michigan beats Penn State, Texas A&M for top-150 recruit
CBS Sports praises Michigan football's latest 2026 commit, WR Travis Johnson
The best of the best: Michigan football All Quarter Century Team