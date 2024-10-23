Michigan basketball lands another 4-star commit in 2025 class

NEWS: 4⭐️ Oscar Goodman, On3’s No. 93 overall prospect in the 2025 class, has committed to Michigan, he tells @On3Recruits.



The 6-7 Forward and New Zealand native also visited Ohio State, Texas Tech, and Georgetown.



Story w/ quotes: https://t.co/Jm8QUw1aXS pic.twitter.com/y0k3R0DCwy