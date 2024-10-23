Michigan basketball lands another 4-star commit in 2025 class
Dusty May is currently on a heater for the Michigan basketball team. After landing a commitment from four-star forward Winters Grady on October 18, May has struck again for the 2025 cycle.
On Wednesday, Michigan basketball received a commitment from 2025 forward Oscar Goodman. The New Zealand native chose Michigan over Ohio State, Texas Tech, and Georgetown to give the Wolverines two commitments in the '25 cycle.
Goodman is a 6-foot-7, 230-pound native of New Zealand who is coming off a recent visit to Ann Arbor. This past summer, Goodman competed in the FIBA U-17 World Championships and averaged 17 points, 6.3 rebounds, three assists and 1.4 steals per game.
Goodman is considered a four-star recruit on On3, but not ranked by any of the other recruiting services at this point. As of this writing, Michigan currently has the 59th-ranked recruiting class for the 2025 cycle.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -