Michigan Basketball: Wolverines' latest seed in NCAA Tournament ahead of major Illinois showdown
Michigan men's basketball has just three games left in the regular season. The Wolverines have a big showdown on Sunday afternoon with the Illinois Fighting Illini. Michigan, 22-6 (14-3), is currently tied with rival Michigan State for the lead in the conference -- with one game remaining between the two teams.
But before Illinois comes to Crisler Center, CBS Sports updated its bracketology ahead of Sunday's showdown. As of now, Michigan is a projected No. 3 seed according to CBS Sports. The Wolverines would be matched up against No. 14 seed South Alabama. In the West bracket, Michigan would be in the same region as Houston (No. 1 seed) and Tennessee (No. 2 seed).
The Wolverines are 8-4 in Quad 1 games and Michigan has a chance to boost its resume with a win on Sunday. The Illini have slumped recently, losing three of their last five games, but not too long ago Illinois was a top-10 team. The Illini have the firepower to beat anyone and Michigan has been in too many close games to look past the slumping Illini.
Michigan will host Illinois on Sunday at 3:45 p.m. ET on CBS.
