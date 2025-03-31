Veteran Michigan basketball player enters the transfer portal
After a five-year career with Michigan men's basketball, Jace Howard has officially entered the transfer portal, according to multiple reports. Howard played in just five games this season under Dusty May and is seeking a medical redshirt to continue playing college basketball.
Howard came to Ann Arbor back in 2020-21 to play under his father, coach Juwan Howard. Jace played for Michigan from 2020-2025 and played in 70 career games. He played in 30 games for the Wolverines during his junior season. He scored 95 career points for the maize and blue during his five-year stay. Howard was a two-time captain for the Wolverines.
Howard chose to stay at Michigan following his father's dismissal from the program after winning eight games last year. Coach Howard is now an assistant coach with the Brooklyn Nets. As long as Jace receives the medical redshirt year, he will likely go somewhere where he can receive a significant role increase.
Howard is now the second player to enter the portal. Freshman guard Justin Pippen entered the portal during Michigan's NCAA Tournament run.
