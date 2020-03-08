Analysis: Lackluster Defense Dooms Wolverines In 83-70 Loss At Maryland

Turning Point: In any game, there are hundreds of little moments that add up to the final result, and as I'll mention in the next note, momentum was very hard to come by for the Wolverines Sunday, but if there was an exact moment in which the contest turned completely in Maryland's favor, it came halfway through the second half.

U-M, trailing 41-28 at the half, had clawed its way back little by little, drawing within four, 57-53, with 9:58 remaining. Junior forward Isaiah Livers got to the rim but missed a layup. On the other side of the floor, Livers got called for a bail-out foul on Darryl Morsell with one second on the shot clock and Morsell off-balanced.

Morsell dropped both free throws, Michigan came up empty offensively on its next possession, Terp Eric Ayala hit a three to make it 62-53 and the Wolverines never came within seven the rest of the game.

While Livers was robbed of a clean block earlier in the half, he appeared to get too much body on this foul.

It was a miserable half for the junior, who went 0 for 5 overall and 0 for 4 from three, on a day in which he contributed just six points.

Since returning from injury Feb. 22 against Rutgers, Livers has struggled shooting the ball, 7 of 28 from threes (25.0%) and 34.5% overall in U-M's final five games of the regular season. His poor percentages are a legitimate concern heading into the postseason for a team that will need Livers to be one of its best players to have any chance of succeeding at Big Tens or in NCAAs.

Momentum Stalls: With Maryland averaging 1.383 points per possession, making eight three-pointers, shooting 56.0 percent overall and getting 30 points in the paint, Michigan was never going to win this game. Still, the Wolverines gave themselves a chance a few times in the second half largely thanks to their own strong shooting, but in a sport that is often dictated by scoring runs, U-M had almost none - because it couldn't get stops defensively.

Unable to cut off dribble penetration and unable to run the Terps off the three-point line, the Maize and Blue had just two second-half possessions in which they scored back-to-back baskets without allowing Maryland a bucket in between. That's to say, U-M had a 4-0 run and a 7-0 run but nothing else.

Maryland wasn't any better, runs of 4-0, 4-0 and 6-0, but the Terrapins had an answer for the Wolverines every time Michigan threatened.

Senior Day: Hosting its seniors, with a Big Ten regular-season title on the line, Maryland had far more pre-game energy on its side than the Wolverines. Michigan was playing for seeding in the Big Ten tournament and another resume-building win for the NCAA, but didn't seem ready at tip-off to give its 'A' game.

Perhaps most disappointing, seniors Zavier Simpson and Jon Teske looked like rookies during the first half, both lackadaisical with the ball, combining for three turnovers and just two points (on 1 of 4 shooting). For Michigan to go into such a hostile environment, it needed its seniors to play their best ball, similar to how they had earlier in the week on U-M's own Senior Night. Instead, they were two of the worst players on the floor for the Maize and Blue.

Simpson turned it around at the break - three assists to one turnover, 13 points on 6 of 9 shooting - but Teske ghosted through the entire game, and added another black mark to a closing finish to his career that is not going well.

No More Second Chances: After enjoying a couple of strong stretches this year - 7-0 to start the season and winning 7 of 8 from Jan. 28-Feb. 22 - Michigan finished the year 1-3, losing its three games, on average, by 11.3 points per defeat.

The Wolverines have been a maddeningly inconsistent team and have ended their regular season playing some of their worst basketball of the year. Can they flip a switch in the postseason? Michigan will play in the 8-9 Big Ten quarterfinals matchup March 12. As it looks, U-M could win a game but doesn't show the promise to advance beyond the conference semifinals.

At least one victory would probably guarantee a 6th or 7th seed in the NCAA tournament, allowing Michigan to avoid a second-round matchup with a 1-seed. While anything is possible, and the Wolverines have gotten hot before, they're not playing the kind of basketball that inspires confidence.