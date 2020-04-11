WolverineDigest
Michigan Basketball Makes Top Ten In Early Power Rankings

Brandon Brown

Over the past week, a couple of talented guys in David DeJulius an Colin Castleton have decided to transfer out of Michigan, which really speaks to how much talent Juwan Howard will have at his disposal next season. 

Earlier today, Columbia graduate transfer point guard Mike Smith announced that he'll be at Michigan next year. Five-star shooting guard Joshua Christopher is making his decision soon and many assume it's going to be the Wolverines. Five-star forward Isaiah Todd is committed to Michigan and, while he is thinking about playing overseas next season, he's technically part of U-M's class right now. Finally, if rising sophomore Franz Wagner and rising senior Isaiah Livers both return after testing the NBA waters, Michigan is going to be absolutely loaded. 

The Wolverines recently checked in at No. 8 on Andy Katz's first edition of his Power 36 college basketball rankings for 2020-21, and that was before some of the above developments were known.

8) Michigan: The Wolverines do take a hit by losing Zavier Simpson and Jon Teske. But if Isaiah Livers returns then the Wolverines will be even higher than this prediction. Livers could be a first-team all-Big Ten if he comes back. Franz Wagner, Brandon Johns, Eli Brooks and Austin Davis means this squad has more significant rotation players than most. Oh, and they’ve potentially got a top-five recruiting class with Isaiah Todd.

The Wolverines do have a chance to be special next year, at least on paper, if a few dominoes fall the way most think they will. Bringing Wagner and Livers back, keeping Todd in the fold and landing Christopher would give U-M one of the more talented rosters in the Big Ten and in the country. In fact, it's tricky to even come up with a starting five from U-M's potential roster.

michigan basketball roster 4-10-20

Above is an up-to-date chart of U-M's scholarship situation, which, as of right now, does not include Christopher. If the 6-6, 215-pounder picks U-M in a few days, he'll slide in with the "purple" group of freshmen and fill out U-M's roster at 13 scholarships. 

