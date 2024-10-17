Former Michigan Basketball player's singing career starting to take off
Adrien Nunez was a member of the Michigan men's basketball team from 2018-22, but it's his career outside of basketball that is starting to get a lot of attention. Nunez, who has a massive social media following, is now an up-and-coming musician who's recent hit "Low Road" has more than five million streams on Spotify.
You can listen below:
Via Music Row:
"Nuñez grew up in Brooklyn, New York and played guard on the University of Michigan basketball team. He came onto the music scene earlier this year with his viral hit “Low Road.” The track accumulated over 50 million views across all platforms in the first weekend and nearly eight million streams in the first month."
For those who are interested in seeing the former U-M ball player perform LIVE, you can catch him at the following shows below:
- Nov. 5: Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line
- Nov. 7: Rosemont, IL - Joe's Live
- Nov. 8: Cincinnati, OH - Top Cats
- Nov. 9: Grand Rapids, MI - The Stache
- Nov. 15: Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
- Dec. 12: New York, NY - Mercury Lounge
- Dec. 13: Warrendale, PA - Jergel's Rhythm Grille
- Dec. 14: Dewey Beach, DE - Rusty Rudder
