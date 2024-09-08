Wolverine Digest

Michigan basketball player profile: Danny Wolf

Elijah Kaye

Dec 22, 2023; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Yale Bulldogs forward Danny Wolf (1) rebounds as Kansas Jayhawks guard Nicolas Timberlake (25) leaps to avoid fouling during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Dec 22, 2023; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Yale Bulldogs forward Danny Wolf (1) rebounds as Kansas Jayhawks guard Nicolas Timberlake (25) leaps to avoid fouling during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
In this story:

Michigan basketball will have 11 new faces on this year's roster, including seven transfers and four freshman. Each week we will look at a new player leading up to the first regular season game on Nov. 4 against Cleveland State.

Danny Wolf

Wolf is a junior transfer from Yale with two years of eligibility remaining. He is from Glencoe, Illinois and stands at 7 feet tall, playing forward/center.

His Game

Wolf plays aggressive and is a talented spot-up shooter. One of Wolf's strengths is his court vision. He is also a very skilled passer for a player his size. The junior crashes the boards and possesses strong instincts on defense.

Michigan basketbal
Mar 22, 2024; Spokane, WA, USA; Yale Bulldogs forward Danny Wolf (1) reacts after a basket against the Auburn Tigers during the second half of a game in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images / James Snook-Imagn Images

Career Highlights

In his career with the Bulldogs, Wolf averaged 9.5 points per game and 6.7 rebounds per game. Wolf registered 14 double-doubles last season at Yale, including a career-best 16 rebound game against Vermont. He finished 24 games scoring in double figures, eight of which he scored 20 or more points. Wolf was named the Ivy League Tournament MVP last season and helped Yale upset Auburn in the NCAA tournament scoring 13 points and grabbing 5 rebounds.

Next week, we will take a look at freshman L.J. Cason.

- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -

More Michigan News:

Michigan Football: Would a change at quarterback help?

Michigan vs. Texas: Three key stats that decided the game

PFF grades: Michigan high/low player grades, snap counts to know after Texas loss

Published
Elijah Kaye

ELIJAH KAYE

Home/Basketball