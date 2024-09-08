Michigan basketball player profile: Danny Wolf
Michigan basketball will have 11 new faces on this year's roster, including seven transfers and four freshman. Each week we will look at a new player leading up to the first regular season game on Nov. 4 against Cleveland State.
Danny Wolf
Wolf is a junior transfer from Yale with two years of eligibility remaining. He is from Glencoe, Illinois and stands at 7 feet tall, playing forward/center.
His Game
Wolf plays aggressive and is a talented spot-up shooter. One of Wolf's strengths is his court vision. He is also a very skilled passer for a player his size. The junior crashes the boards and possesses strong instincts on defense.
Career Highlights
In his career with the Bulldogs, Wolf averaged 9.5 points per game and 6.7 rebounds per game. Wolf registered 14 double-doubles last season at Yale, including a career-best 16 rebound game against Vermont. He finished 24 games scoring in double figures, eight of which he scored 20 or more points. Wolf was named the Ivy League Tournament MVP last season and helped Yale upset Auburn in the NCAA tournament scoring 13 points and grabbing 5 rebounds.
Next week, we will take a look at freshman L.J. Cason.
