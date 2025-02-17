Michigan basketball rises in latest AP Top 25 after two big wins over Purdue, Ohio State
It was a successful week for Michigan men's basketball. The Wolverines took down Purdue on Tuesday night, 75-73, in a close game. It was a much-needed win after Michigan took one on the chin against the Boilermakers in late January. Following the victory over Purdue, Michigan went to Columbus and stole one from the Buckeyes, 86-83, to get its 20th win of the season.
Sitting at 20-5 (12-2) Michigan is on top of the Big Ten standings. Entering last week, the Wolverines were ranked 20th in the AP Top 25 poll. But after a couple of big wins, voters took notice and Michigan rose to No. 12.
Michigan has a chance to rise once again next week. Although the maize and blue play just one game this week -- it's a big one. The Wolverines will host their other rival, Michigan State, for an in-state game on Friday evening.
Here's how the entire AP Top 25 poll looked on Feb. 17.
1. Auburn
2. Florida
3. Duke
4. Alabama
5. Houston
6. Tennessee
7. Texas A&M
8. Iowa State
9. Texas Tech
10. St. John's
11. Wisconsin
12. Michigan
13. Purdue
14. Michigan State
15. Missouri
16. Marquette
17. Kentucky
18. Clemson
19. Arizona
20. Maryland
21. Mississippi State
22. Memphis
23. Kansas
24. Ole Miss
25. Louisville
