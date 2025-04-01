Michigan basketball starter hits the transfer portal
The transfer portal will giveth, but it will also taketh away. On Tuesday, Michigan men's starting point guard, Tre Donaldson, entered the transfer portal after starring at guard under Dusty May. Donaldson came to Ann Arbor after spending two seasons with Auburn, where he was primarily a backup.
But this year, Donaldson started all 37 games for Michigan and was one of the most relied-on players for the Wolverines. The junior point guard averaged 11.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 4.1 assists. He also shot 37.5% from deep.
Michigan gained a commitment from North Carolina's Elliott Cadeau on Monday night. The former five-star is also a point guard and started all 37 games for the Tar Heels. With Cadeau, LJ Cason, and Trey McKenney coming into the fold, the guard rotation was getting pretty deep. But with Donaldson as the starter this season, this move could raise some eyebrows.
Donaldson now joins Justin Pippen, Jace Howard, and Sam Walters as players who have entered the portal.
