Michigan basketball is getting a look in preseason AP Top 25 poll
Michigan basketball will begin the 2024-25 season unranked, but the Wolverines are getting some love from voters in the preseason AP Top 25 poll.
The Wolverines sit at No. 34 overall and have received 19 votes to get into the top 25. Michigan is one spot behind rival Michigan State and two spots back from rival Ohio State. There are four Big Ten teams ranked in the top 25. Purdue takes the top spot in the conference and will begin the season ranked 14th.
Here is the entire preseason top 25:
1. Kansas
2. Alabama
3. UConn
4. Houston
5. Iowa State
6. Gonzaga
7. Duke
8. Baylor
9. North Carolina
10. Arizona
11. Auburn
12. Tennessee
13. Texas A&M
14. Purdue
15. Creighton
16. Arkansas
17. Indiana
18. Marquette
19. Texas
20. Cincinnati
21. Florida
22. UCLA
23. Kentucky
24. Ole Miss
25. Rutgers
Michigan basketball will take on Oakland on Oct. 20 for its first exhibition game of the new era. Dusty May will get a chance to see what his roster looks like before the real basketball begins on Monday November 4 against Cleveland State. After taking on Oakland, the Wolverines will have one more exhibition against Toledo on October 25.
Things are going to look differently when the Wolverines take the court. Coach May brought in an entirely new roster for the 2024-25 campaign. There are just three returning scholarship players from last season: Nimari Burnett, Will Tschetter, and Jace Howard. May will play with an up-tempo style and will likely shoot a ton of 3s.
