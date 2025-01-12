Michigan Basketball: Wolverines win fifth straight, remain unbeaten in Big Ten play
The Michigan Wolverines continued their winning ways on the hardwood on Sunday, defeating Washington by a score of 91-75. The Wolverines were led by Vlad Goldin (19 points, 7 rebounds), Nimari Burnett (16 points. 3 assists), and Roddy Gayle Jr (15 points, 4 rebounds). With the win, Michigan moves to 13-3 overall and a perfect 5-0 in conference play.
Center Vlad Goldin managed to navigate his way through early foul trouble en route to leading the Wolverines in scoring with 19 points on the afternoon. It was the sixth time that Goldin has led the Wolverines in scoring over the last nine games, and the 7-footer is currently averaging 15.2 points per game. Veteran guard Nimari Burnett played nearly flawless against the Huskies, finishing the game with 16 points on 6/6 from the field (including 4/4 from three point range). Burnett added 3 assists, 2 rebounds, and 1 block. The Wolverines also got a big performance from Ohio State transfer Roddy Gayle Jr., who finished the afternoon with 15 points and 4 rebounds in 25 minutes of action.
Overall, the Wolverines shot 52.7 percent from the floor (29-55), 37.9 percent from three point range 11-29), and 66.8 percent from the free throw line (22-32). Michigan led Washington in rebounds (36) and assists (19), while committing fewer turnovers (11). At one point, Michigan generated the largest lead in the game of 19 points, while the Huskies biggest lead was just one point early on.
Up next, Michigan hits the road for a matchup with Minnesota, a team that is currently sitting dead last in the Big Ten standings. The Wolverines hold an all-time record of 29-16 against the Golden Gophers and have won three of the last six matchups.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
BREAKING: Former Michigan Football QB Alex Orji commits to new school
Michigan and one other school are 'setting the pace' for nation's top DL prospect
Final Michigan Football offensive PFF grades for 2024 season; advanced stats to know
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI | @JerredJohnson7