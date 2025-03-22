BREAKING: Michigan defeats Texas A&M, advances to Sweet Sixteen
It didn't come easy, but the Wolverines found a way to get another win in the NCAA Tournament. On Saturday, 5-seed Michigan knocked off 4-seed Texas A&M by a score of 91-79, advancing to the Sweet Sixteen.
The Wolverines got exactly what they needed from the big-man duo of Vlad Goldin and Danny Wolf, as the pair of 7-footers finished with a combined 37 points and 21 rebounds. And while the starting guards didn't have the best performance offensively, Michigan got a massive boost off the bench from Roddy Gayle Jr (26 points, career high) and LJ Cason (11 points).
And although turnovers and rebounding have both been issues for Michigan throughout the season, the Wolverines worked to limit those costly mistakes on Saturday.
Michigan will now face the winner of 1-seed Auburn or 9-seed Creighton in the Sweet Sixteen on Friday.
